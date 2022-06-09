Successful household hazardous waste events

Household hazardous waste collection events were held this spring in Osceola, York, Seward and David City. The events were held on April 9 and April 23, 2022. Locals turned in thousands of pounds of paint, pesticides, household chemicals, and more. Four Corners Health Department received grant funds from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to host the events.

This year’s events brought in items from a total of 390 households. This includes all four counties in the District. The combined totals are as follows:

9,440 pounds of paint

1,190 pounds of pesticides

1,110 pounds of spray cans

90 pounds of acid

6 pounds of mercury

31 gallons of 2-4D

22 gallons of Roundup

258 gallons of oil

93 gallons of antifreeze

1,420 pounds of batteries

185 pounds of recyclable materials

709 bulbs

Four Corners Health Department would like to thank the many hard-working people who volunteered. This year, we had around 60 volunteers. They were key in unloading, sorting, and collecting the hazardous waste. Their efforts helped to protect the environment, soil, and groundwater. Also, the volunteers helped make these events run smoothly. We give a special thanks to the Polk County Slammers Softball Team, the York College Men’s Soccer Team, and the Seward County Chamber & Development Partnership Team for aiding us with these events.

For more information, please contact Four Corners Health Department. You can call us at (877) 337-3577 or visit our website, www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

