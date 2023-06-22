Household hazardous waste collection events were held this spring in Seward and David City. The events were held on April 15, 2023. Locals turned in many pounds of paint, pesticides, household chemicals, and more. Four Corners Health Department received grant funds from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to host the events.

This year’s events brought in items from hundreds of households across the two counties.

The combined totals are as follows:

5,300 pounds of paint

350 pounds of pesticides

25 pounds of acid

15 gallons of 2-4D

15 gallons of Roundup

175 gallons of oil

60 gallons of antifreeze

250 pounds of batteries

750 florescent bulbs

Four Corners Health Department would like to thank the many hard-working people who volunteered. They were key in unloading, sorting, and collecting the hazardous waste. Their efforts helped to protect the environment, soil, and groundwater. The events ran smoothly and we offer a special thanks to the Polk County Slammers Softball Team and the Seward County Chamber & Development Partnership Team for aiding us with these events.

Please join us in 2024 as we host Household Hazardous Waste Events in Polk and York counties.

For more information, please contact Four Corners Health Department. You can call us at 877-337-3577 or visit our website, www.fourcorners.ne.gov.