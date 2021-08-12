Summit Township officials to consider proposed regulations in wake of chicken barns

At a recent township meeting, Butler County residents asked about plans to introduce regulations regarding livestock and poultry operations and an effort to improve and expand 37 Road to carry heavy truck traffic to and from nearby chicken barns.
The zoning and improvement plans were discussed during the Summit Township meeting at 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the Rising City Community Hall, 600 Main St. in Rising City.
During the meeting, Summit Township Board Chairman Don Carley indicated that the plan is to have something on regulations ready for a township vote at the township's annual meeting on Sept. 8.
Carley also indicated that he wants to wait on the 37 Road issue until after he is done dealing with paperwork related to 2019 flood damage.
Carley did say he reached out to Gallus Capital -- the North Carolina company that financed the chicken barns near 37 Road -- and Lincoln Premium Poultry (LPP) -- a poultry processing facility in Fremont owned by Costco -- at least once to discuss the future of the 37 Road project, but said it was a while ago and he never heard back.
"They didn't respond back and I didn't stir (the pot) so that's where it's at," Carley said at the meeting.
However, Carley said, the township has cleared the first obstacle to get 37 Road improved, which involved turning part of it into a straight shot without minimum maintenance road classification. Carley appeared at an Oct. 19, 2020, Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting where the board voted to change the status of 37 Road from minimum to local maintenance between B and C roads.
"That is no longer an impediment from a state point of view," Carley said. "The road is now no longer declared a minimum maintenance road. We can do something with it."
But, Carley added he has wanted to wait partly so the township can gather data on how much money the increased truck traffic is costing with the roads as-is.
The goal of improving and expanding 37 Road is similar to something done near at least one proposed chicken barn site in neighboring Platte County.
The site in question would have been located along an unimproved, or minimum maintenance, road.
Unimproved or minimum maintenance roads may be used by local traffic during harvest, but they are not hard-surfaced and usually don't have any gravel on them. In other words, they are not the kind of roads you would want heavy trucks hauling chickens to use, especially not on a rainy day.
In the case of that unimproved road, Platte County had the poultry operation pay to bring it up to standard.
"We required that they do the work and bring it up to current state standards for roads and they did that as part of their development," Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said.
The plan for 37 Road is similar to Platte County's solution, except that it would be happening a few years after the barns were built.
Otherwise, Platte and Butler counties share some important similarities.
First, both have seen dozens of chicken barns supplying LPP sprout up in the last few years.
Second, neither county has zoning laws. Also, neither one is under a board of commissioners form of government, meaning townships in both counties chip in on road maintenance.
LPP Director of Administration Jessica Kolterman also notifies both counties before heavy truck traffic to and from the chicken houses spikes during harvest, which happens six times a year, roughly every two months.
The counties' approaches to chicken barn road maintenance differ in at least one way, though. So far, a big part of Butler County's solution has been to create designated routes for chicken truck traffic.
“Some of the roads they were building by were minimum maintenance roads,” Butler County District 1 Supervisor Dave Mach said. "And, we kind of wanted to keep the trucks going in a circle so they wouldn’t be meeting each other on the same road."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.