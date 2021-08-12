Summit Township officials to consider proposed regulations in wake of chicken barns

"That is no longer an impediment from a state point of view," Carley said. "The road is now no longer declared a minimum maintenance road. We can do something with it."

But, Carley added he has wanted to wait partly so the township can gather data on how much money the increased truck traffic is costing with the roads as-is.

The goal of improving and expanding 37 Road is similar to something done near at least one proposed chicken barn site in neighboring Platte County.

The site in question would have been located along an unimproved, or minimum maintenance, road.

Unimproved or minimum maintenance roads may be used by local traffic during harvest, but they are not hard-surfaced and usually don't have any gravel on them. In other words, they are not the kind of roads you would want heavy trucks hauling chickens to use, especially not on a rainy day.

In the case of that unimproved road, Platte County had the poultry operation pay to bring it up to standard.

"We required that they do the work and bring it up to current state standards for roads and they did that as part of their development," Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said.