Summit Township voters OK chicken houses regulation

It also requires any such new or expanding operations to submit a decommissioning plan to the board for review and approval 90 days before the start of any construction.

Additionally, such operations located within a half-mile of a residence must implement filters to maintain pre-construction air quality and are responsible for the costs of repairing any roads they damage.

Importantly, none of the chicken barns in Summit Township are currently subject to the new regulation.

Carley said during the meeting that he plans to meet with Gallus Capital about the new regulation. Gallus Capital is an investment firm that helped finance several of the chicken barn operations in the area.

Otherwise -- thanks to the regulation's stipulation about expanding operations -- if any of the existing operations grow, they will become subject to the new regulation.

The township also passed a rule allowing changes to the regulation, if necessary.