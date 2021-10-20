Supervisors approve Butler County levies

Overall, tax requests and property valuations have gone up in Butler County.

At a brief meeting on Oct. 12, the Butler County Board of Equalization set the 2021-2022 tax levies. The Board of Equalization is made up of the same members that form the Board of Supervisors: Dave Mach, Tony Krafka, Scot Bauer, Robert Coufal, Jan Sypal, Ryan Svoboda and Anthony Whitmore.

The county's total valuation increased and, for the most part, valuations went up in each township, fire district, village and city. However, valuations did decrease for Read, Ulysses, Plum Creek, Reading, Franklin, Savannah, Bone Creek and Platte townships, for Ulysses, Bruno and Linwood rural fire districts and for the David City Public Schools district.

Almost across the board, tax requests -- the dollar amount each political subdivision asked for -- went up or stayed nearly the same. Most of the levies -- which are a percentage of the taxable property value -- stayed about the same, although the overall levy for the Village of Ulysses notably decreased by almost half, due to the end of a bond fund.

During the Oct. 12 meeting, Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska noted that many of the townships and rural fire districts stayed at or near their maximum levy of 10 and 3.5 cents, respectively.

"It would just be a difference in their valuation that would increase or decrease their tax request," Laska said.

The Butler County Ag Society's building fund request went down by roughly $3,500, while the county government's tax request for its general fund went up about $200,000.

"Overall, considering where we started at, I think it went pretty well," District 7 Supervisor and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore told the Banner-Press. "...We've had a little bit of an increase every year I've been here. Do I want to do that every year? No. But overall, with everything else going on and the cost of everything going up, I think it went up a little bit but not nearly as much as it could've."

With the board having approved the 2021-2022 levies, the Butler County Assessor's and Treasurer's offices have a couple of months to compile the information for and prepare the tax statements that will be sent to property owners in the county as the year ends.

Across the state of Nebraska, assessors must determine how much tax each property owner must pay, based on tax rates and assessed values. That information is compiled into a tax list, which the assessor must give to their county's treasurer on or before Nov. 22.

Once the treasurer has the tax list, they start sending out property tax statements.

From the perspective of the taxpayers and the boards and committees that do budgeting for each political subdivision in the county, the whole process is finally wrapping up. But, even as it works on the tax list, the assessor's office is already gearing up for the next tax year.

The tax statements people will receive in a couple of months are based on the assessed value of their property as it was on Jan. 1, 2021. Any changes to their property after Jan. 1, 2021 -- be they changes to buildings, structures or pieces of equipment -- will not be reflected in their upcoming tax statements.

Valuations are redone every year, though. Now, assessors must begin preparing to assess property values as of Jan. 1, 2022 for the 2022 tax year, which will be reflected in the tax statements people receive more than a year from now.

Each assessor has until mid-March of 2022 to figure out what the Jan. 1, 2022 status was for every piece of property in their county. This is known as the property value assessment finalization process.

After that, the Nebraska Property Assessment Division audits those assessments to make sure they were done properly.

Each county board of equalization will have until July 25, 2022 to make necessary adjustments or corrections to assessed values. Around that time, the budgeting process will begin anew.

