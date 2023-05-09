Facing an issue in staffing, Butler County will be hiring one full-employee to work part-time in two county offices.

During the Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting on May 1, County Attorney Julie Reiter said about a year-and-a-half to two years ago, the board funded her an additional part-time position.

That position was not yet filled and she is still in need of a part-time employee who would focus on the child support side of her office, she said, adding it’s difficult to find someone who only wants part-time work.

There are also new requirements in the court, Reiter said, mandating that exhibits must be submitted electronically at least one week before trial. This will make her office much busier as exhibits aren’t usually prepared that far in advance for jury trials, she added.

“I know that's an issue that I've been struggling with the court, especially in rural areas when you're dealing with two part-time attorneys,” Reiter said. “We don't have a plethora of 40 attorneys like Douglas and Lancaster (counties) and some of these other places.”

County Treasurer Karey Adamy also constantly struggles with her office being short-staffed due to high turnover and sick leave.

“What we are proposing is that we have funding of one part-time person in each of our offices,” Reiter said. “That would be the same hire and it would be a full-time position; part-time with the county attorney, part-time with the treasurer's office. I know it's going to be a challenging position.”

Reiter added she and Adamy will be selective with who they hire and she is willing to leave the position open for a while until she finds the right person.

Reiter said they are looking at the new employee starting out working a half-day in her office and the remaining half-day in the treasurer’s office until they get a feel for both positions.

Adamy noted that, with three people in her office, she doesn’t have the same amount of staff as other offices in the courthouse but she might be the busiest.

While she would not need a full-time employee, she could use a part-timer.

“We really need somebody to be able to step up, just in case somebody else leaves employment here, vacation leave, sick leave, unexpected leave, it really takes a toll on our office and our customers,” Adamy said.

Also, Adamy noted there have been important meetings she’s had to miss in order to staff her office.

“I have to have, myself, eight hours of continuing education every single year. It's in statute,” Adamy said. “If I don't complete that eight hours of education, I could potentially lose my job. So I have to attend these meetings. An extra person would allow me to do that, and it would also allow my staff to take some days off.”

Reiter added she and Adamy would keep track of the hours the employee worked in each respective office and those hours would come out of their respective budgets.

By the time they advertise for the position, interview candidates, hire someone and the person gives notice to their current employer, it will be a new budget season, Adamy said.

District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka noted that the treasurer’s office has always had three employees and asked what has changed that would require an additional person.

Adamy said she’s been “OK” with three workers but has struggled when she lost a longtime employee as people are hard to find and train.

“I think it's because she doesn't have seasoned employees, it's just like a well-oiled machine,” District 6 Supervisor Jan Sypal added. “…When you have seasoned employees or they just are out of training and they're just moving, it's much easier.”

Reiter pitched in that, through her private practice, she works with treasurer’s offices in different counties and they have much more staff. She said she also believed treasurers are now swamped with more duties.

Krafka also asked Reiter why she hadn’t hired anybody in the part-time position that was approved two years ago.

Reiter responded that she is selective about who she hires and had gone through numerous rounds of applications. She added she began training somebody last summer and she is unable to train two people at one time while still completing her duties.

The full-time position, to be shared between the two offices, was approved 5-2, with Krafka and District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer voting against it.

In other business, Reiter approached the board about an issue regarding dispatching for the City of David City. The county has a contract with the city for dispatching services.

Reiter said she received a complaint about someone calling in a law violation and had been told they needed to contact the David City Police Department.

“Both agencies (the police department and Butler County Sheriff’s Office) need to know that it does not make any difference that we have a police department, the sheriff has county-wide jurisdiction. And this is … to protect and uphold the law,” Reiter said.

Reiter said she addressed her concerns with the 911 coordinator.

“There are some concerns about the responsiveness or the responsibilities that the county still owes to David City. We have to protect David City residents just like we did before,” she added.

Reiter said Police Chief Marla Schnell emailed a schedule of who’s on call in her department for the dispatchers. Under the advisement of Reiter, the board went into executive session due to security matters to discuss in further detail the shift coverages of law enforcement personnel.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors also approved:

Increasing the Butler County Rural Transit rates, which have remained the same for nine years. The rates increased by the following: in-town trips from 25 cents to $2 per trip and $4 for a round trip; out-of-town mileage from 40 cents to 50 cents per mile; Columbus trips $11; Lincoln trips $24; and Omaha trips $28.

A $409,583 bid from Norfolk Contracting, Inc., for two bridges located on Road 23 ½ between T and U roads and between R and S roads.