With the reinstatement of the David City Police Department, Butler County may be selling a patrol unit to the City of David City.

In February, the Butler County Board of Supervisors and David City Council had approved the transfer of equipment, including one patrol vehicle, from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to the police department.

At the county board’s regular meeting March 6, District 1 Supervisor Scott Steager said the city reached out to him about getting another police vehicle from the county. They indicated they would want to spend around $7,000, Steager added.

District 7 Supervisor and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore said when the sheriff’s office had been inventoried, the board considered whether to give the city a 2019 Chevy Tahoe or a 2019 Ford Explorer – supervisors ended up choosing the Tahoe.

Currently, the sheriff’s office has nine equipped vehicles, Whitmore said, adding there is also a 2018 Dodge Charger on the list.

Whitmore also noted that the current equipment in both the Charger and the Explorer would not fit in a newer vehicle of the same make and model, if the sheriff’s office were to purchase a new vehicle, so it would make sense to include the equipment with the vehicle purchase.

David City Police Officer Devin Betzen, who previously worked at the sheriff’s office, noted he knows the history of the Charger and they would not be interested in purchasing it. Betzen stated he did not want to go into details on the Charger but later cited previous mechanical issues as a concern.

Betzen added the department would be interested in the Explorer as they will need a vehicle able to traverse snow.

Betzen said citizens have approached him and expressed concerns over the county potentially selling property to the city as they felt like their taxpayer dollars had already been used to purchase the vehicle for Butler County and they didn’t want more of their money being used to purchase the same vehicle for the city.

“I'm not saying I’m here trying to get stuff for free,” Betzen said. “…They (said) already spent the money (once), why are they going to spend it twice?”

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal noted that she understands the citizens’ viewpoints as she represents the David City area but expressed the county board needs to do what’s in the best interest of the county as a whole.

“You have to be very careful whose money we're spending here,” Sypal said. “There's got to be a happy medium here but I don't think we can just go and just give everything back. I think as a board we have to really go through this thought process and talk about what would be fair … for everybody within the county.”

Betzen said they have considered purchasing a vehicle from a vendor but there is a two-year wait list and they have ordered state-compatible radios but it could be a while before those are received. He added they have also been receiving assistance from other counties in getting equipment.

“What we do know is that we do want to get up and going,” Betzen said. “We have one vehicle that's just got to get lettered and it's ready to go. But we'd like to have two.”

Betzen also provided a list of equipment that the David City Police Department had given to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office when the police department originally disbanded about 10 years ago. Supervisors noted that would further discussed at a later meeting.

Sypal said she wanted to know the value of the vehicle before making a decision. She suggested the county consider the vehicle with equipment be estimated to be worth $20,000 and they could sell it to the city for half of that amount.

Sypal made a motion to sell the fully equipped 2019 Ford Explorer, pending approval from the city, for $10,000. The measure passed 4-3, with District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer, District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka and District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda voting against it.

Supervisors also approved:

A raise for Senior Services Director Diana McDonald. McDonald approached the board as she said a raise had been mentioned at an employee review and she was requesting it as deputy clerks make more than she does. McDonald requested a raise of up to $23.50, but supervisors noted there was quite a wage gap compared with the deputy clerks and that she supervises more people. The board approved to increase McDonald’s wage to $25 an hour, effective in the next fiscal year.

Authoring Whitmore to sign a letter of support for a grant application for Vyve Broadband. Dan Stack from Vyve Broadband told supervisors on Feb. 21 that they are working on a project west of Bellwood around the lakes.