Supervisors vote against economic membership

At its meeting last week, the Butler County Board of Supervisors voted against joining the Southeast Nebraska Economic Development District (SENDD), a membership that would cost $7,796.

But Clayton Keller, David City's city administrator who made the request to join SENDD, said he believed that doing so is in the county’s best interests.

“It brings in more jobs, it brings in more residents, it brings in higher property values because then we have dilapidated houses getting fixed and renovated,” Keller said. “As all these people move in and property values rise, the local government that are paying these membership dues makes that money back over the years. It’s worth it for us and it’s worth it for our residents.”

During the June 1 meeting, board members voted 2-4 against joining SENDD, with one abstaining. District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka was one of those who voted against. He said he may be willing to reconsider if more communities show interest.

“I’m representing the rural people on the board, and none of the villages showed any interest or told me how it would benefit them,” Krafta said. “I heard how it could benefit David City, but I never heard how it would benefit these other smaller towns.”