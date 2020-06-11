Supervisors vote against economic membership

At its meeting last week, the Butler County Board of Supervisors voted against joining the Southeast Nebraska Economic Development District (SENDD), a membership that would cost $7,796.
But Clayton Keller, David City's city administrator who made the request to join SENDD, said he believed that doing so is in the county’s best interests.
“It brings in more jobs, it brings in more residents, it brings in higher property values because then we have dilapidated houses getting fixed and renovated,” Keller said. “As all these people move in and property values rise, the local government that are paying these membership dues makes that money back over the years. It’s worth it for us and it’s worth it for our residents.”
During the June 1 meeting, board members voted 2-4 against joining SENDD, with one abstaining. District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka was one of those who voted against. He said he may be willing to reconsider if more communities show interest.
“I’m representing the rural people on the board, and none of the villages showed any interest or told me how it would benefit them,” Krafta said. “I heard how it could benefit David City, but I never heard how it would benefit these other smaller towns.”
To that end, Keller said he plans to reach out to other communities in the county, including Bellwood and Brainard, and then try revisiting the board about joining SENDD.
Organizations like SENDD are the go-between for local governments and the state’s economic development department. Economic development districts meet with elected officials, stakeholders and community leaders to ask what they want to improve and help them do so.
“It could be housing, it could be parks, it could be streets or sewer or water … We identify resources out there – either state or federal – that are available to a lot of different communities, but they just don’t know how to tap into them,” SENDD Executive Director Tom Bliss said.
But communities have to pay membership dues to access the services of a development district. SENDD, in particular, also requires a county to join before any city in it can join.
“It is a tough decision by the Butler County Board of Supervisors. I know they have limited resources and the demands right now are particularly difficult,” Bliss said.
David City could use SENDD’s services if they paid per project, but Keller said that would end up being more expensive than the membership.
David City and Butler County used to be part of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD), but those memberships ended approximately three years ago. Board Chairman and District 1 Supervisor David Mach said that a pre-existing relationship with NENEDD was the reason he voted against joining SENDD.
“As far as I know we always were a part of the Northeast. … I guess we didn’t feel that we needed to change,” Mach said.
Geographically, Butler County is right between the Southeast and Northeast districts, but state statute puts Butler County in SENDD’s area. However, NENEDD Executive Director Thomas L. Higginbotham Jr. said participation and membership in a district is always voluntary.
“We have a lot of communities in our area that aren’t members – small towns that count as 69 people. They don’t pay those membership dues for budget reasons,” Higginbotham said.
Keith Marvin, owner of Marvin Planning Consultants in David City, was supportive of joining SENDD. He said he doesn’t have a preference for a certain district, only that it is important to join one of them.
“We’re missing out on a lot of potential resources,” Marvin said. “They’re not necessarily resources for the county or the city, but they’re resources for people who want to start a business and generate property tax.”
Development districts also help communities by providing funding for housing, which Marvin said would benefit Butler County. Marvin said he probably would not benefit from the programs himself, but that it’s important to provide other businesses with opportunities.
“It can be expensive to start up a business,” Marvin said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
