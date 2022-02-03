Surprise Village addresses nuisance abatement

The Village of Surprise has contracted with Butler County for the assistance of the Butler County Sheriff's Office with nuisance abatement.

The contract, approved and signed on Jan. 18, outlines the terms for the sheriff's office to provide certain law enforcement services to the village on an "as needed" basis for certain law enforcement services at $22.04 per hour.

The contract is good for one year, though it is set to auto-renew unless terminated by either the village or the county.

Under the contract, the sheriff's department agrees to attend to "verbal or written complaints or requests for special assignments in the Village."

The contract covers such services as enforcement of Nebraska statutes and enforcement of "Municipal Ordinances of the Village which are mutually considered to be of a law enforcement nature."

"General animal at large complaints will not be the responsibility of the Sheriff," the contract says.

The contract also makes it clear that the village is responsible for "all prosecutions and costs...arising from violations of Municipal Ordinances."

In exchange, the village has agreed to pay the county $22.04 per hour of service, in addition to applicable overtime and holiday pay.

"We will keep a log on it. Once they make a call into us, that log automatically starts...and whatever time we spend down there, that's how much we bill for. (A member of the department) does that billing out," Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion said at the Jan. 18 meeting where the Butler County Board of Supervisors approved the contract.

Surprise isn't the first village in the county to have entered into such a contract with the county.

"It's the same kind of contract we have with Dwight and Octavia. ... We just haven't had any calls...since we've had the contract with either one, and Dwight's been in place in for years. We just don't get the calls, and same way with Octavia," Dion said.

Dion said his officers do regular patrol and that there have been cases in those communities, but clarified that he was referring to the municipal ordinance violations alluded to in the contracts, where a village specifically requests an "additional" service as outlined in its contract.

Based on conversation at a Jan. 9 Surprise Village Board meeting, the contract could be a way for the village to get some help enforcing its ordinances on neglected, or "nuisance," properties.

Generally-speaking, nuisance abatement procedures start with documentation of properties that are in violation of established ordinances. Then, non-compliant property owners are notified of their property's non-compliance and informed of any possible penalties, but are given a set period of time to resolve the violations.

If nothing is done, a municipality or enforcement entity can move forward with official violation declarations and abatement procedures, in which they may ultimately have the authority to physically go onto the property and "abate" -- or remove -- the offending structure or items. Property owners may be held responsible for costs associated with abatement.

Property owners may also be prosecuted under Nebraska statute.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

