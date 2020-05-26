Svoboda looks to November election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Having defeated incumbent Greg Janak in the primary election May 12, Ryan Svoboda will be the only listed candidate on the November ballot for District 6 as there were no Democratic candidates.

“I felt like Butler County needed a change and a lot of people in Butler County in District 6 feel that there’s an overspending of money in the county that didn’t need to be spent on certain things,” he noted.

An issue he said he feels will be important is keeping an eye on the county’s budget.

“They shouldn’t have opened up the pocketbook so easily,” Svoboda said.

When asked what those certain things were, he declined to comment.

Another matter he finds important is keeping the county clean and pleasing to the eye.

“Making Butler County look clean again,” Svoboda said. “Ditches look full of trash; things need to be picked up. Having people stop at stop signs and cleaning ditches out and fixing roads (to) where they need to be – not a temporary fix, fix the job right.”

Svoboda feels he has the right background and qualifications to lead Butler County into the right direction.