Sypal, Steager win Republican nominations

Jan Sypal and Scott Steager have secured the Republication nominations for the Butler County Board of Supervisors.

During the May 10 primary election, incumbent Jan Sypal received 140 votes for the District 5 position with Patrick Hoeft seeing 93 votes.

Sypal had been appointed to the position following the resignation of Steager, who had moved out of that district. Sypal and her husband have owned the Stop-Inn gas station and convenience store for about 40 years.

“I'm just excited to have another opportunity to carry on for four more years. Hopefully I can serve my constituents like I have from the beginning,” Sypal said. “Very, very, very excited about the people of Butler County voting me back in. I'm really happy that they thought I was doing a good job and hopefully I can continue to do that.”

For the District 1 supervisor race, Steager received 165 votes with incumbent Dave Mach getting 99 votes.

Steager told The Banner-Press in March that he’s been involved with the local fire department for more than 20 years and he owns landscape, irrigation and storage businesses. Previously, he worked for the David City Water Department for 10 years.

Steager said at that time that he encourages people in his district to contact him with any questions or concerns.

There are no Democratic candidates for either District 1 or District 5 supervisor race.

Incumbents Anthony Whitmore, District 7, and Scot Bauer, District 3, are seeking re-election to the county board but are the sole candidates.

In the three-way David City mayoral race, Jessica Miller and James Sylvester are moving on to the general election in November.

Miller received 423 votes and Sylvester received 129. The third candidate, Raymond Burt, saw 36 votes.

In the upcoming general election, Butler County voters will choose between incumbent Tom Dion, a Republican, and Marla Jo Schnell, a Democrat, for sheriff.

The 2022 primary election saw 2,073 ballots cast in Butler County. Voter turnout was 36.75%.

Other Butler County official primary election results were:

Legislature Dist 24

Jana Hughes: 106

Patrick Hotovy: 254

State BOE Dist 5

Kirk Penner: 1,137

Helen Raikes: 624

Rep. Congress Dist 1

Jeff Fortenberry: 249

Curtis D. Huffman: 42

Thireena Yuki Connely: 48

John Glen Weaver: 78

Mike Flood: 1,245

Rep Gov

Michael Connely: 16

Brett Lindstrom: 282

Donna Nicole Carpenter: 1

Lela McNinch: 1

Theresa Thibodeau: 77

Jim Pillen: 890

Troy Wentz: 4

Charles W. Herbster: 425

Breland Ridenour: 19

Rep Sec of State

Bob Evnen: 481

Rex Schroder: 287

Robert J. Borer: 556

Rep State Treasurer

John Murante: 677

Paul Anderson: 563

Rep Attorney General

Jennifer Hicks: 288

Mike Hilgers: 1,135

Rep State Auditor

Mike Foley: 1,189

Larry Anderson: 255

Rep Public Service Comm 4

Rod Johnson: 537

Eric Kamler: 747

Dem Congress Dist 1

Patty Pansing Brooks: 207

Jazari Kual Zakaria: 38

Dem Gov

Carol Blood: 177

Roy A. Harris: 65

There are no Democratic candidates for secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, state auditor or public service commission district four.

Lib Gov

Scott Zimmerman: 1

Lib State Treasurer

Katrina Tomsen: 3

Lib State Auditor

Gene Siadek: 3

Lmn Attorney General

Larry Bolinger: 0

Lmn State Auditor

L. Leroy Lopez: 0

Lower Platte South NRD Subdist 1

David A. Kendle: 8

Jim Schultz: 38

Gary Hellerich: 106

Upper Big Blue NRD Subdist 7

Ronda L. Rich: 53

Wayne A. Nestor: 63

Anthony J. Bohaty: 268

Upper Big Blue NRD At Large

Becky Roesler: 25

Eugene R. Ulmer: 44

Jacob Ericksen: 66

Curtis Farrall: 18

Teresa Otte: 275

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

