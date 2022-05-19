Sypal, Steager win Republican nominations

Jan Sypal and Scott Steager have secured the Republication nominations for the Butler County Board of Supervisors.
During the May 10 primary election, incumbent Jan Sypal received 140 votes for the District 5 position with Patrick Hoeft seeing 93 votes.
Sypal had been appointed to the position following the resignation of Steager, who had moved out of that district. Sypal and her husband have owned the Stop-Inn gas station and convenience store for about 40 years.
“I'm just excited to have another opportunity to carry on for four more years. Hopefully I can serve my constituents like I have from the beginning,” Sypal said. “Very, very, very excited about the people of Butler County voting me back in. I'm really happy that they thought I was doing a good job and hopefully I can continue to do that.”
For the District 1 supervisor race, Steager received 165 votes with incumbent Dave Mach getting 99 votes.
Steager told The Banner-Press in March that he’s been involved with the local fire department for more than 20 years and he owns landscape, irrigation and storage businesses. Previously, he worked for the David City Water Department for 10 years.
Steager said at that time that he encourages people in his district to contact him with any questions or concerns.
There are no Democratic candidates for either District 1 or District 5 supervisor race.
Incumbents Anthony Whitmore, District 7, and Scot Bauer, District 3, are seeking re-election to the county board but are the sole candidates.
In the three-way David City mayoral race, Jessica Miller and James Sylvester are moving on to the general election in November.
Miller received 423 votes and Sylvester received 129. The third candidate, Raymond Burt, saw 36 votes.
In the upcoming general election, Butler County voters will choose between incumbent Tom Dion, a Republican, and Marla Jo Schnell, a Democrat, for sheriff.
The 2022 primary election saw 2,073 ballots cast in Butler County. Voter turnout was 36.75%.
Other Butler County official primary election results were:
Legislature Dist 24
Jana Hughes: 106
Patrick Hotovy: 254
State BOE Dist 5
Kirk Penner: 1,137
Helen Raikes: 624
Rep. Congress Dist 1
Jeff Fortenberry: 249
Curtis D. Huffman: 42
Thireena Yuki Connely: 48
John Glen Weaver: 78
Mike Flood: 1,245
Rep Gov
Michael Connely: 16
Brett Lindstrom: 282
Donna Nicole Carpenter: 1
Lela McNinch: 1
Theresa Thibodeau: 77
Jim Pillen: 890
Troy Wentz: 4
Charles W. Herbster: 425
Breland Ridenour: 19
Rep Sec of State
Bob Evnen: 481
Rex Schroder: 287
Robert J. Borer: 556
Rep State Treasurer
John Murante: 677
Paul Anderson: 563
Rep Attorney General
Jennifer Hicks: 288
Mike Hilgers: 1,135
Rep State Auditor
Mike Foley: 1,189
Larry Anderson: 255
Rep Public Service Comm 4
Rod Johnson: 537
Eric Kamler: 747
Dem Congress Dist 1
Patty Pansing Brooks: 207
Jazari Kual Zakaria: 38
Dem Gov
Carol Blood: 177
Roy A. Harris: 65
There are no Democratic candidates for secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, state auditor or public service commission district four.
Lib Gov
Scott Zimmerman: 1
Lib State Treasurer
Katrina Tomsen: 3
Lib State Auditor
Gene Siadek: 3
Lmn Attorney General
Larry Bolinger: 0
Lmn State Auditor
L. Leroy Lopez: 0
Lower Platte South NRD Subdist 1
David A. Kendle: 8
Jim Schultz: 38
Gary Hellerich: 106
Upper Big Blue NRD Subdist 7
Ronda L. Rich: 53
Wayne A. Nestor: 63
Anthony J. Bohaty: 268
Upper Big Blue NRD At Large
Becky Roesler: 25
Eugene R. Ulmer: 44
Jacob Ericksen: 66
Curtis Farrall: 18
Teresa Otte: 275
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.