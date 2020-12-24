Taking a look at water meters

Enter another modern marvel.

At a City Council meeting earlier this month, David City approved the purchase of water meters and meter reading equipment from Neptune Technology Group, Inc.

These water meters require minimal installation: no wiring, the assembly of one component, and some clerical steps. The David City Water Department will drive around town once a month with specialized radio equipment. The water meters will share their meter readings with the radio, the radio will store the data on an electronic file, and that file will be uploaded onto the computer system. Meter readings, a process that currently takes multiple days to complete, will now take less than one day. It’s almost as easy as clicking a button to turn off a power strip.

But to get there, every water meter in every home and business in David City must be changed out.

Over the next few months, the Water Department will be requesting entry into every David City home and business that has a water meter so that they can change it out with one of these new Neptune meters. Once they locate the old water meter, they will need about five minutes to make the switch. And due to the pandemic, they will wear masks and gloves while inside.