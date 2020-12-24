Taking a look at water meters

I have a brother who is on his way to becoming an engineer. He isn’t even done with his schooling yet and he’s already inventing things.
One such invention is a remote-controlled power strip. I can plug my lamp, my Wi-Fi, my TV, and my Christmas lights into one of these power strips. Then, when I retire for the night, all I have to do is hit a button on this tiny remote he made, and the power strip will turn everything off. Pretty cool, huh? He’s got a bright future ahead of him.
People are inventing things everyday to make life better. That includes making life easier for utility workers. Water meters are one such marvel. Take the Elster water meter, for example.
The installation of these meters requires some wiring, the assembly of multiple components, and several clerical steps. Despite the hassle, though, the ability of these meters to share data electronically is remarkable. Gone are the days of manual meter readings!—Or at least, they were.
Several years ago, the City began using Elster water meters throughout the community. They worked great! But like every piece of hardware, they began to show their age. These meters have required hundreds of hours of maintenance. And even with all that tender love and care, some of them no longer read electronically, requiring the David City Water Department to manually read them every month.
Enter another modern marvel.
At a City Council meeting earlier this month, David City approved the purchase of water meters and meter reading equipment from Neptune Technology Group, Inc.
These water meters require minimal installation: no wiring, the assembly of one component, and some clerical steps. The David City Water Department will drive around town once a month with specialized radio equipment. The water meters will share their meter readings with the radio, the radio will store the data on an electronic file, and that file will be uploaded onto the computer system. Meter readings, a process that currently takes multiple days to complete, will now take less than one day. It’s almost as easy as clicking a button to turn off a power strip.
But to get there, every water meter in every home and business in David City must be changed out.
Over the next few months, the Water Department will be requesting entry into every David City home and business that has a water meter so that they can change it out with one of these new Neptune meters. Once they locate the old water meter, they will need about five minutes to make the switch. And due to the pandemic, they will wear masks and gloves while inside.
The Water Department will make every effort to communicate with residents and business owners about when they may be stopping by. The City hopes that all residents and businesses will cooperate during this meter replacement campaign.