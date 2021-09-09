Tax levies to be adjusted following completion of TIF project

But property owners don't need to worry about unanticipated tax increases. David City will not be changing its expected budget.

"With the timing of the publications and the budget hearings, it just didn't work out for us to change it in time," City of David City Administrator Clayton Keller said. "We have to submit (the budget) to the state on Sept. 20. We have to have our budget hearing enough time before that so we can finish preparing all the documents. Our budget hearing is (Sept. 8). We have to publish it (in the paper) 10 days before then, and we have to get it to the paper six days before that."

The same goes for the other affected political subdivisions, which includes Butler County, David City Public Schools, Central Community College, the David City Rural Fire District, the Lower Platte North Natural Resource District and Educational Service Unit 7.

As with the City, the actual dollar amount each of the other affected subdivisions will receive through 2021-2022 property taxes is not likely to change from what has already been proposed.

But, in order to keep their budgets accurate under the new valuation, the affected subdivisions may have to change their levies.