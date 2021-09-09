Tax levies to be adjusted following completion of TIF project

Several political subdivisions that cover David City may need to adjust their levies after a tax increment financing project in town was paid off last month.
Tax increment financing (TIF) essentially uses anticipated future property value increases to pay off a redevelopment project. The idea is that the redevelopment work will cause property taxes to go up. The extra revenue from the increased property values are then used to pay off the debt incurred by the redevelopment work.
The City of David City committed to and completed a TIF redevelopment project to improve 10th Street and Industrial Road a number of years ago. The city has essentially been setting aside any property tax revenue increases since then to pay off the project debt. According to Nebraska law, cities can do that for a maximum of 15 years, or until the project is paid off -- whichever comes first.
Once the 15 years are up or the debt is paid off, the city can once again use the full amount of the property tax however it chooses.
Property taxes do not increase because a TIF project is paid off. Rather, the city can now use all of the tax revenue how it wishes -- a certain portion no longer needs to be set aside to pay off the TIF project debt and the city can budget using the full tax revenue amount.
In the case of the David City 10th Street TIF project, the area's "budget-able valuation" is increasing by nearly $2.75 million.
But property owners don't need to worry about unanticipated tax increases. David City will not be changing its expected budget.
"With the timing of the publications and the budget hearings, it just didn't work out for us to change it in time," City of David City Administrator Clayton Keller said. "We have to submit (the budget) to the state on Sept. 20. We have to have our budget hearing enough time before that so we can finish preparing all the documents. Our budget hearing is (Sept. 8). We have to publish it (in the paper) 10 days before then, and we have to get it to the paper six days before that."
The same goes for the other affected political subdivisions, which includes Butler County, David City Public Schools, Central Community College, the David City Rural Fire District, the Lower Platte North Natural Resource District and Educational Service Unit 7.
As with the City, the actual dollar amount each of the other affected subdivisions will receive through 2021-2022 property taxes is not likely to change from what has already been proposed.
But, in order to keep their budgets accurate under the new valuation, the affected subdivisions may have to change their levies.
The Butler County Board of Supervisors took action to that effect at its Aug. 31 budget hearing, adjusting its levy from .182018% to .181813% in order to keep its property tax request at the budgeted $4.418 million.
Keller said David City decided earlier in the year that it would finish paying off the TIF project.
He said the city paid off the TIF project on Aug. 13, leaving it almost a week and a half to notify the county that the valuation would be changing.
At the Butler County budget hearing on Aug. 31, County Clerk Stephanie Laska said she was notified of the changed valuation on Aug. 27.
"They actually have until (Aug. 31) to pay off things like that and change the valuation," Laska said.
Laska was notified the same day as County Assessor Vickie Donoghue, whose office began notifying the affected political subdivisions immediately.
"Honestly, it was Aug. 24 when we remembered we need to let the county know. It's not something we do very often," Keller said, wryly. "It definitely was not on purpose."
Fortunately, the ramifications won't be serious.
If the county had kept its levy the same, it would have only received an additional $5,000 or so.
The amount individuals pay in property taxes wouldn't have really changed, either -- at least, any change would be imperceptible to the average property owner.
