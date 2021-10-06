TeamMates in need of male mentors

Bellwood Elementary School Secretary and Butler County TeamMates Coordinator Michelle Romshek said the Butler County TeamMates program is seeking mentors -- particularly male mentors.

TeamMates is a program that pairs adult mentors with youth mentees in grades three through 12. Youth meet with their mentor once a week during school. In Butler County, East Butler Public, David City Public and Aquinas Catholic Schools participate in TeamMates.

Romshek said there are roughly a dozen children on the waiting list to be paired with a mentor.

"And we have been really, really short on male mentors. Some (kids) have been on the waiting list for three years," Romshek said.

Jason Reed, who has been a mentor for Butler County's TeamMates program for several years, also spoke to the need for more male mentors.

"And it gives the children another positive role model in their lives -- that's the thing I really like. It's not that their parents aren't positive role models, it just adds to it," Reed said.

The program used to focus on troubled children, Romshek said, but that's not the case anymore. The program is open to all kids and people don't need a background in dealing with troubled or high needs children to become a mentor in Butler County.

"Those kids that are already being served by the school districts are already getting support, so they aren't the ones that are qualifying for TeamMates ... and that's not what the program is about," Romshek said.

Rather, the goal is to connect kids with a positive adult role model from outside of their family.

The program requires mentors and mentees to get together for 30 minutes about once a week during the school year. Reed said it's a very doable time commitment.

"What they ask is that you come to the school 24 times a year," Romshek said. "...Data (shows)...that the matches who have met at least 24 times a year, that's where you see the improvement in grades, the improvement in attendance."

Romshek said many TeamMates materials cite a one-hour time commitment, but she said that includes a mentor's drive to and from the school.

"Our schools are all extremely good about letting the mentors come when it works for them," Romshek said.

Romshek said would-be mentors go through a background check and an hour-long training. She added that mentors must be 18 or older and there must be at least an eight-year age gap between mentors and mentees.

The idea is that TeamMates pairs stick together until the mentee graduates high school.

"We hope that you stay together at least three years because, again, after three years is where the major effect takes place," Romshek said.

For now, Romshek said the Butler County TeamMates program is focusing on creating new pairs for third graders and those still on the waiting list.

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor or learning more about TeamMates can contact Romshek at Bellwood Elementary School or check out teammates.org.

Romshek also has several events planned over the next few months to reignite interest in the program.

TeamMates will be in a booth with glow sticks at the Oct. 8 football game between Aquinas and David City, and the program is organizing a game night in November for mentor and mentee families.

Mentors will also be honored during a David City Public, Aquinas and East Butler wrestling triangular in January, which is national mentor month.

Reed encouraged people to look into becoming a TeamMates mentor.

"It gives you something to do, it helps you grow as a person," Reed said. "Honestly, it does -- it helps make you a better person."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

