Tegtmeier to head Chauncey House flip

Prague resident and Milford native Dylan Tegtmeier has been put in charge of flipping the Chauncey S. Taylor House in David City and hopefully restoring it to some of its former glory.
Cleaning up the Chauncey S. Taylor House, 714 N. Fourth St., has been a work in progress for the City Council of David City for more than a decade.
Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, the Chauncey S. Taylor House was once owned by violin maker David Weibe.
The property was well-kept under Weibe's hand.
Then a new couple — Kathy and Roger Treat — bought the house, moved in and began stuffing it full of junk.
The Treats left David City approximately a decade ago and the property has been sitting abandoned since then.
Public outcry from people with fond memories of the house under Weibe's tenure shut down discussions about demolishing the derelict property, and the City put the contents of the house and garage up for bid in May 2020.
The deal was that whoever won the bid could keep and sell whatever they found but had to get the house and garage empty.
One $8,600 bid, several tons of garbage, multiple injuries — both minor and severe — and three months later, Cathy and Jeff Klug finished clearing out the house and garage.
That was right at the end of the summer. The property sat waiting over the fall and winter as the City searched for someone to renovate the house.
At its March 10 meeting, the Council approved Tegtmeier, who has already investigated the property in-person, as that someone. Tegtmeier paid the City $56,000 to buy it and plans to remodel, renovate and sell it.
Tegtmeier said he has some experience with flipping houses, even ones in shape as rough as the Chauncey S. Taylor house.
"This is not the worst I've ever seen. Not at all. Not even close," Tegtmeier said.
By day, Tegtmeier works for the military in Lincoln, but he said flipping properties is not just a hobby.
"It's more a labor of love," Tegtmeier said.
Tegtmeier said he has worked on properties comparable in size to the Chauncey S. Taylor House.
"Last summer we did one up in Columbus that was 2,500 square feet, a nice, big American foursquare … at 2909 15th St.," Tegtmeier said. "Then there were a couple in Seward and one in Lincoln. The other one in Seward was a nice big Victorian as well, so that would probably be the most similar to the Chauncey S. Taylor House."
Tegtmeier said the big Victorian was at 248 N. Second St. in Seward.
Former mayor and council member Skip Trowbridge applauded the City for seeing the Chauncey S. Taylor House project through.
"This has been a long time coming; somewhere in the area of 11 years. And I'm proud of this particular city council that had the intestinal fortitude to follow this to conclusion," Trowbridge said. "To the group around this table, thank you. To the gentleman that's buying it, we wish you well."
Mayor Alan Zavodny echoed those comments and said he hopes Tegtmeier is "ridiculously successful."
Tegtmeier said the property is officially his in April. He said the work of flipping a property usually takes him about two-and-a-half months.
Once that work is finished, Tegtmeier told the council he doesn't plan to list the property for sale at a top-dollar price. He said he wants to attract as many offers as possible in the hopes of finding someone who will love and care for the property.
Tegtmeier told The Banner-Press that he loves seeing how such a project can transform communities.
"I love to see communities beautiful and proud of the houses they're living in," Tegtmeier said. "Coming from a small town, I understand the community structure and I want to help add to that."
Although the lots with the house and garage have been taken care of, the City still needs to find a new owner for the two adjoining empty lots.
The empty lots went up for bid along with the house and garage but there were no takers.
At its meeting, the Council decided to put the lots back up for bid, with a minimum acceptable price of $30,000.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.