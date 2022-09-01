 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teten new East Butler art teacher

Haley Teten

Haley Teten

Haley Teten is a new kindergarten through 12th grade teacher at East Butler Public Schools. The Banner-Press recently completed a question and answer interview with Teten.

Question: Where are you from originally?

Answer: I am originally from Shelby, Nebraska.

Q: Where did you go to school?

A: I attended The University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Q: What is your previous teaching experience? (Is this your first year teaching?)

A: I am in my third year of teaching and I taught at Plainview Public Schools my first two years.

Q: What made you want to be a teacher/be a teacher in your subject?

A: I have always loved art and helping others understand their potential so I put the two together to become an art teacher. 

Q: Why did you accept the position at East Butler Public Schools?

A: I accepted the position at East Butler Public Schools because of the wonderful atmosphere and kind students.

Q: What are you most looking forward to at East Butler?

A: I am looking forward to getting the students more excited about art and realizing they all have the potential

