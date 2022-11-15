Thanksgiving turkey dinner bags to be given

Former Butler County Chamber of Commerce Director Jason Parridgen has teamed up with The Friends of David City and is coming back to David City to give away Thanksgiving turkey dinner bags to pre-selected Butler County resident families in need. The families in need were identified through the Food Connection Program. Parridgen purchased all the turkeys through Dale’s Food Pride in David City and The Friends of David City provided the remaining items needed for the Thanksgiving meal.

"It's my honor and privilege to continue to serve Butler County as I did previously as chamber director," Parrigden said. "I have been all over the world and have yet to find any place with a stronger sense of community service and genuine commitment to others in need. Unfortunately, I don't reside in Nebraska any longer since I work for the Army training soldiers in advanced combat tactics in the U.S. and overseas. However, I’m still a proud member of The Friends of David City.

"It's quite an honor to do this event with them. They truly set the standard as to what community service, kindness and compassion are made of. It's my mission to continue the work I started here with them and to keep the spirit of good will alive and well in Butler County. I’m very proud of that."

According to Parridgen, he cam up with the idea with Friends of David City members Lisa Stallbaum and Deb Dinkelman. Adding that they supported him without hesitation. Parridgen also expressed gratitude to The Friends of David City, Jackie Masek and Winfield's for hosting the event, and Brenda from Dale's Food Pride.

The pre-selected Butler County families will be notified and invited to come to Winfield's in David City to pick up the turkey dinner bag 4-6 p.m. Nov. 21. Turkey vouchers (redeemable for a free frozen turkey at Dale's Food Pride in David City) will be given out instead of frozen turkeys.

"Finally, we want to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!" Parrigden said, on behalf of the Friends of David City.