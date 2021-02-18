The energy grid

The grid. It’s mysterious. It’s become essential to our way of life. It reminds me of a certain Tron movie every time someone mentions it. But the grid I’m referring to has nothing to do with techno music and neon frisbee-yielding motorcyclists. What I’m referring to is the intricate web of power poles and power lines that connect your home to a power plant. That “web” is called the Grid.
When you turn on a light switch, there is a power plant somewhere generating electricity for you at that very moment. Power plants must generate power at the very moment that power is needed. The more power that is needed, the more power the plant must generate.
Why don’t we just use giant batteries? Then power plants wouldn’t have to generate 24/7, right? Well, they’re working on that. And they’re pretty close to succeeding, too. But until then, the power industry must generate electricity as it is needed.
Now, the USA is fortunate to have a wide variety of climates. Typically, when some states are super hot, other states are relatively cool. And when some states are super cold, other states are relatively warm. There is rarely a time when all the states are super cold or super hot at the same time.
Unfortunately, this week is one of those rare times. Single digit temperatures have reached all the way to Texas. That’s a lot of people. That’s a lot of heaters being used at the same time. That’s a lot of electricity to generate.
If there is not enough electricity to meet the demand, then blackouts happen. In other words, when you go to flip that light switch, the light won’t turn on—there just isn’t enough electricity to go around (there is whole lot more that goes into it, but that’s the general idea). To keep that from happening, the demand needs to stay low enough that power plants can keep up.
Okay, so how do we keep the demand low enough? Through energy conservation tricks and tips. The less we plug in and turn things on, the less electricity we use. The less electricity we use, the easier it is for power plants to keep up.
Oh and by the way, when all the power plants are running to keep up with high demand, electricity prices go up per kilowatt hour. So not only does energy conservation help you use less electricity, but the electricity you use stays cheaper, too.
Here’s three easy things you can do right away to reduce your power usage and save money:
- Use a sweater or blanket instead of cranking up the heat.
- Unplug electronic devices when you’re not using them, even kitchen appliances and lamps (leaving them plugged in allows electricity to seep into the device even when it’s turned off).
- Avoid using large appliances, especially during “peak hours” (you might have to look up that term).