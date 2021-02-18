The energy grid

The grid. It’s mysterious. It’s become essential to our way of life. It reminds me of a certain Tron movie every time someone mentions it. But the grid I’m referring to has nothing to do with techno music and neon frisbee-yielding motorcyclists. What I’m referring to is the intricate web of power poles and power lines that connect your home to a power plant. That “web” is called the Grid.

When you turn on a light switch, there is a power plant somewhere generating electricity for you at that very moment. Power plants must generate power at the very moment that power is needed. The more power that is needed, the more power the plant must generate.

Why don’t we just use giant batteries? Then power plants wouldn’t have to generate 24/7, right? Well, they’re working on that. And they’re pretty close to succeeding, too. But until then, the power industry must generate electricity as it is needed.

Now, the USA is fortunate to have a wide variety of climates. Typically, when some states are super hot, other states are relatively cool. And when some states are super cold, other states are relatively warm. There is rarely a time when all the states are super cold or super hot at the same time.