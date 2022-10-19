'The one who saved me': Howell recounts surviving domestic violence

Almost two decades ago, local woman Connie Howell had been suffering at the hands of her abuser when she decided enough was enough.

Howell, who spoke at a Butler County Chamber of Commerce luncheon held Oct. 12 at Winfield’s, said her ex-husband would beat her so badly that she couldn’t be recognized.

Howell also recalled one instance in which she was six months pregnant with her daughter. While traveling up a flight of stairs to get away from her ex-husband, he grabbed her legs and dragged her down.

Howell had to be life-flighted to Omaha. Her daughter was born three months early.

“Luckily she didn’t have any health problems,” Howell said. “She didn’t have to have surgery, but she was in the hospital for three months. Even though she was daddy’s little girl, she still got to see the abuse, witness what I went through.”

On a fateful day 17 years ago, Howell and her then-spouse were addicted to methamphetamine and had been up throughout the previous night. They had been living without water, heat and other basic necessities.

“I grabbed a jack handle out of my garage and put it on my back porch. Because I knew that day I was finally going to stand up for myself,” Howell said.

She told her daughter to go to the neighbor’s house and call 911 because, from past experience, she knew what would happen.

“I took that jack handle and I hit the table and I told him ‘you need to leave because we are not going through this again, I’m done,’” Howell said.

Howell then proceeded to get repeatedly struck by her ex-husband and her daughter was trying to pull him off of her. Her daughter was put in a bedroom and, when pushed in there, she hit her head and had to get staples.

Howell said she was able to escape but her ex-husband found her and said the police were looking for her.

“I went to the police station and asked them why they were looking for me,” Howell said. “It was because my daughter was injured and they thought it was because of what I did. So I was arrested and put in jail for 22 days.”

Howell lost custody of her kids for a period of time but, thankfully, they were able to stay at her parents’ home. Fortunately a law enforcement officer knew of the Genesis Personal Development Center, also known as Genesis House, in David City.

“They let (previous director) Pat (Lostroh) know of me and what I’ve been through and she came to me and let me know what Genesis has,” Howell said. “I didn’t have a home to go to. I didn’t want anything that was left in the house while we were in jail. From all the garbage and food that was left in the house, it was infested with mice. It was just nothing to go home to.”

Genesis House helped her find an apartment and assisted with locating a vehicle so she could attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings to help her stay sober.

Each year, Howell had to file an order of protection against her ex-husband.

“He was always threatening to kill me, the man I was with,” Howell said. “I was seeing him as I was driving around town. I was never able to get away from him. He was always just there over my shoulders.”

Howell said her ex-husband is now serving 26 years. He violated an order of protection, she added, and has been involved in other violent incidences.

Howell has been sober for almost 17 years. She is employed at a grocery store but hasn’t been able to work lately due to her struggles with multiple sclerosis but, she added, she hopes to get back to work in November as she misses the customers and her co-workers.

“In the past two years, I was able to buy my first home and I’m able to go right across the street to Pat Lostroh’s house, who was the one that saved my life at Genesis House,” Howell said.

Howell said she struggled to leave the abusive relationship earlier because she was afraid for her life.

That’s one of the many reasons why someone will stay in an abusive relationship.

“Women stay in abusive relationships for a number of reasons,” Genesis House Director Sherri Nielsen said. “They fear being killed. They fear being on welfare or living in poverty. Low self-esteem and confidence make women feel secure with what’s familiar, even if it’s abusive. They fear their children will be taken from them or harmed further by their abuser.”

Domestic abuse affects one in four women and 91% to 96% of abusers are men. The abuse can take many forms – physical, mental, psychological or financial or involve the destruction of property, Nielsen noted.

While men can also be the subject of abuse, it’s at a lower rate than women, she added. The Federal Bureau of Investigations estimates that a woman is severely beaten by her partner every nine seconds, she said.

Children who witness violence growing up are at a greater risk for internalized behaviors such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder and externalized behaviors such as fighting, bully and cheating, Nielsen said. They will be more likely to have difficulty in school and be more prone to substance abuse, as well as engage in criminal behavior as adults.

“On average, it takes a woman six to eight attempts to leave their abuser,” Nielsen said. “It’s important to remember that victims do not provoke or deserve abuse. They do not enjoy it, but endure it for a number of reasons, including fear, love and hopelessness.”

According to Nielsen, the focus of Genesis House is on the restoration of wholeness to women and children recovering from domestic abuse and sexual assault. The nonprofit provides support by assisting with budgeting, rent, food, gas and clothing. They will also help with safety planning for those struggling to leave their abusive partner, as well as aid with protection orders.

Additionally, Genesis House is working with area schools to provide personal safety classes. The goal, Nielsen said, is to prevent future abuse by educating youth.

“We want women to become able to take care of themselves and their children,” Nielsen said. “Not only just to survive, but to thrive as productive members of our community.”

Howell and Nielsen spoke at the luncheon as October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. There are resources available for anyone experiencing domestic abuse and/or sexual assault.

Genesis House can be reached at 402-367-3585. The Center for Survivors in Columbus serves Butler County and has a 24-hour crisis hotline at 800-658-4482.