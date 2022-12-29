The top stories in Butler County in 2022

From the announcements of new facilities to new leaders, Butler County has seen a year like no other in 2022.

DEVELOPMENT

The City of David City has been working on the Northwest Industrial Area, which will be the site of an expanded Timpte, Inc., facility; a new, larger AKRS Equipment Solutions building; an Ag Processing Inc. soybean facility; and a 32-lot housing development.

AKRS, a full-line John Deere dealership, has started construction on a new 40,000 square foot facility. AKRS Store Manager Eric Semin told The Banner-Press in May that the expansion will allow them to take care of customers’ equipment and repairs more efficiently as everything will be in the same facility.

At that time, spring 2023 was the estimated timeline for AKRS to be moved into its new building.

“It'll be significantly larger than what we have and capable of supporting our customers the way that we need to,” Semin said. “As the equipment gets larger and technology improves, we also have to upgrade our assets and our facility to match that growth.”

AGP announced at the beginning of the year plans to bring a soybean crushing plant near David City. AGP representatives said at a Butler County Board meeting that around 85-100 jobs will be created. In November, AGP indicated that the new plant was on track to open in 2025.

In preparation for this growth, the Community Development Agency proceeded with a housing development. Those traveling into David City on the north side will also see a new Timpte building.

The City of David City and AGP are also working on a redevelopment contract that would include building out infrastructure and utilities in the new industrial area.

Additionally, the city has been moving forward with improvements to its water and wastewater treatment facilities. The water treatment plant would be converted from a lime-based system to reverse osmosis while the wastewater treatment facility needs upgrades and expansions, especially to meet the needs of AGP.

OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENTS

All three school districts in Butler County experienced a significant year.

Aquinas Catholic Schools saw its 60th anniversary in 2022, specifically the 2021-2022 school year, and the departure of the Rev. Sean Timmerman, who had served as the Aquinas chief administrative officer for 14 years.

Timmerman was reassigned to Plattsmouth, with the Rev. Michael Ventre now serving as the head of Aquinas.

“We've been really blessed with great kids, great students, really good parental support, and I never took that for granted,” Timmerman told The Banner-Press in May. “I'm very grateful for their support of me personally but more so just for our entire school system.”

David City Public Schools (DCPS) Superintendent Chad Denker was also named the 2022 Outstanding Superintendent by the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association in March.

He had been nominated by DCPS Board President Stephanie Summers for his work in planning and leading expansion, growing career and technical education curriculum, building meaningful relationships with community members and other achievements.

Denker told The Banner-Press in March that the recognition was the result of DCPS employees working to improve the lives of students every day.

“It is truly a school and community award made possible by a strong school board with a vision, a good admin team, and a staff that works hard for the families we serve,” Denker said. “I just want to say thank you (to the community) for the support over the past nine years. We will continue to strive to get better and improve the educational experience for all of our students.”

To help with child care issues, East Butler Public Schools expanded its preschool and added a second preschool at the Dwight location. They had also been planning to add a before and after school program.

“The board, looking at really short term, thought that the best solution to that the child care issue was to expand to all-day preschool because that would help some of that child care piece, but also having before and after school care that would also help with that child care piece,” East Butler Superintendent Michael Eldridge told The Banner-Press in April. “It doesn't solve the problem, but it assists families in giving them a little bit more convenience.”

Additionally, the Butler County Historical Society’s depot museum saw exterior improvements, including repairing the parking lot and brick patio. The Bone Creek Museum was gifted a 1923 Model T, the first of its kind assembled at the Ford Building. Bone Creek is raising funds to renovate the Ford Building, which will be its new home.