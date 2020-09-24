Third party mail causing confusion

CVI is conducting the campaign in anticipation of lower-than-normal voter turnout due to COVID-19. The goal appears to be to encourage people to vote by mail.

But, Laska said the timing of the CVI mail is not ideal. Residents have been calling and visiting the clerk's office out of confusion.

Butler County residents aren't alone.

Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen said people throughout Nebraska have been getting mail from CVI and other third party organizations. The mail, Evnen said, is often misleading or confusing.

“My advice to voters is to turn to your trusted sources. Call your county clerk or call the Secretary of State’s elections division. We will clarify for you what the situation is,” Evnen said.

A good rule of thumb is that voters can disregard election mail with a return address that isn’t from the county office or the Secretary of State’s Office.

“If this has to do with registering or requesting an early ballot and the return address is in Missouri, it’s not from your county clerk and it’s not from the Secretary of State," Evnen said. "If you receive a document and it’s confusing to you, call your clerk or call the Secretary of State Elections Division."