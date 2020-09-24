Third party mail causing confusion

Residents can disregard voter registration mail they may be getting from The Center for Voter Information in Springfield, Missouri.
The Center for Voter Information (CVI) has been sending voter registration applications to people throughout Nebraska.
Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said the CVI mail has been confusing for people who are waiting to receive their early voting ballot applications.
“We just sent out the postcards for ballot application requests. People are getting confused and thinking that this voter registration is their ballot application,” Laska said.
CVI provided The Banner-Press with a statement from CVI President and CEO Tom Lopach. According to the statement, the group’s goal is to register people of color, young people and unmarried women, groups which have “historically been under-represented.”
“In 2020, we are working in tandem with county and state election officials around the country to make sure that eligible voters have a chance to safely participate in democracy,” the statement said.
According to CVI, so far this year the Washington, D.C.-based group has sent 250,000 voter registration applications and 228,000 vote-by-mail ballot applications to people in Nebraska. A press release from the group said this is part of CVI’s largest voter registration campaign ever.
CVI is conducting the campaign in anticipation of lower-than-normal voter turnout due to COVID-19. The goal appears to be to encourage people to vote by mail.
But, Laska said the timing of the CVI mail is not ideal. Residents have been calling and visiting the clerk's office out of confusion.
Butler County residents aren't alone.
Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen said people throughout Nebraska have been getting mail from CVI and other third party organizations. The mail, Evnen said, is often misleading or confusing.
“My advice to voters is to turn to your trusted sources. Call your county clerk or call the Secretary of State’s elections division. We will clarify for you what the situation is,” Evnen said.
A good rule of thumb is that voters can disregard election mail with a return address that isn’t from the county office or the Secretary of State’s Office.
“If this has to do with registering or requesting an early ballot and the return address is in Missouri, it’s not from your county clerk and it’s not from the Secretary of State," Evnen said. "If you receive a document and it’s confusing to you, call your clerk or call the Secretary of State Elections Division."
Evnen said mailing efforts like this one by CVI often do voters a disservice.
“For example, they’re sending out voter registration materials to people who are already registered. And it causes confusion and concern,” Evnen said.
While the CVI mail does contain a voter registration form for Butler County, it is misleading, Laska said.
“This letter says, ‘According to our review of publicly available records, someone at this address may not be registered to vote.’ It says, ‘If you’ve already registered at this address or are ineligible to vote, please disregard this notice,’” she said.
Moreover, Laska noted that the CVI letters are not addressed to specific individuals, but rather the ‘current resident’ at an address. However, Laska said some have been filling out the CVI voter registration form and sending it in.
“If they’re already registered, we’re calling them to make sure that they wanted to re-register, especially if they’re not changing anything,” Laska said.
Voters can check their voter registration, polling place and ballot status at votercheck.necvr.ne.gov.
Additionally, Laska’s office will begin mailing the ballots out on Monday for those residents who have already sent in their early voting ballot application.
“They’ll continue to get mailed out after the 28th, but that’s the day we can start,” Laska said.
People who haven’t received or may have lost their early voting ballot application can call Laska’s office.
“We can fix that,” Laska said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
