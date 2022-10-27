Thomas Dion: Butler County sheriff Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Butler County?

Answer: I’m from Columbus, Nebraska. I’ve been in Butler County for 31 years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family.

A: I have been married to my wife Theresa (Klein) Dion for 39 years. I have three daughters: Amy, 36; Melissa, passed away in 2014 at the age of 26 from cystic fibrosis; and Maci, 19, who is in her freshman year of college.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: The sheriff of Butler County.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I have decided to run for re-election to continue the change the county needed in my previous election as well as to continue to serve and protect the citizens of Butler County as I have since 1999.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I have been an active member and volunteer for various event of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Butler County for over 22 years. I helped coach softball in the community with our late sheriff, Mark Hecker. My wife and I have been foster parents and I have helped in the local public school with various volunteer work and as sheriff I am active with most meetings and school events in the county.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: My experience in law enforcement and the various trainings I have been through to to earn me the rankings I have now as well as knowing the ins and outs of a county budget and the knowledge of what is acceptable for spending of Butler County’s tax paying dollars.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Butler County (if running for city council the top two issues in David City) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: First issue would be, coverage of the county. At this time we have four hours a week that have deputies on call but not patrolling. I am in negotiations with the City of David City to bring on more deputies to fix this issue and add more coverage which will allow us to have more county coverage for the residents of Butler County. Second issue would be, continue to bring the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to an effective and cohesive working office.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?

A: I believe the county could do better with their communication and working as a team. At the end of the day, we all want what is best for the county residents.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: My time serving the United States Army and being stationed overseas.