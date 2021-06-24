Three Banner team members to be regulars at office

Those looking for staff members of The Banner-Press won’t have to go far.
In its ongoing efforts to provide local news and sports to the community, The Banner-Press will now have three regular team members at its downtown David City office, 457 D St. (the building that also houses the Butler County Chamber of Commerce).
Advertising Representative Tyler Masilko will be joined by News Clerk Katelyn Pleskac and Reporter Molly Hunter. All three will be out and about throughout the community; however, will be regularly available to answer any questions people may have.
“When we sold our building a couple of years ago, there were some who thought we were closing the paper,” Regional Publisher Vincent Laboy said. “I said it then and I continue to say we aren’t looking to close The Banner-Press, we are saving The Banner-Press.
“Our industry continues to evolve and by working closer with a daily newspaper (Columbus Telegram), and our parent company (Lee Enterprises) we continue to add new digital advertising solutions for our clients in Butler, Colfax and Platte counties.”
The Banner-Press a few years ago was made part of a regional newsroom hub, where staff members are committed to providing local content online and in print to the communities in Butler, Platte and Colfax counties via The Banner-Press, The Columbus Telegram and Schuyler Sun. Managing Editor Matt Lindberg echoed Laboy’s sentiment, noting having editorial staff members in David City regularly has always been part of the long-term vision for Butler County.
“It has been a process to make sure we had the right people in place, but I’m excited the community will be able to meet with Katie and Molly in our office when they’re not somewhere else covering a community happening. Continuing to have Tyler there will also be great for people looking to take advantage of advertising opportunities,” Lindberg said.
Lindberg stressed that even though Masilko, Pleskac and Hunter will be at the David City location often, residents shouldn’t be surprised to run into him, News Editor Hannah Schrodt or Sports Editor Nate Tenopir, among others, in the building or throughout the county.
“We value our readers in Butler County,” Lindberg said. “We love being out there and will continue to come through for event coverage and other reasons. We ultimately want The Banner to be reflective of the community and feature multiple bylines – not just one or two people.”
Of the three regular Banner-Press team members, Masilko is the most-tenured having been there almost three years.
“I enjoy being able to go out and talk to the small business owners in the area and getting to know them better has been a great part of working for the Banner,” said the Battle Creek native, who has lived in David City for almost four years.
Hunter, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, joined the regional newsroom in June 2020 and serves as its lead reporter for The Banner-Press and as a regular contributor to The Columbus Telegram. She has particularly grown fond of the Butler County community.
“I love reporting in David City and Butler County because of the people here. Everyone I've met is deeply invested in building their community up, and that makes it easy and enjoyable to write about …” Hunter said. “There are so many more people and stories to write about than I'll ever have time to cover, but that's part of what makes it so great. David City is ripe with potential and I want to do everything I can to help it flourish. When that means writing difficult stories, I'll do it -- but my favorite articles to write are the ones about the people and groups working to build up their communities.”
Pleskac, a native of Magnolia, Ohio, has been living in Butler County since 2012. She recently joined the newsroom as its news clerk after spending several years at the local extension office. As part of her responsibilities, she’ll handle obituaries, area briefs and more.
“I am looking forward to keeping up connections and relationships which I had in my previous role in Butler County and transitioning those connections to my new role,” Pleskac said.
Laboy said he was eager for the future of The Banner, noting people can feel free to call ahead at 402-367-3054 to make an appointment with a staff member so that they visit the office when they’re in the building. News tips can continue to be sent to DVDnews@lee.net.
“Molly and Tyler have done a great job of leading our efforts in news and advertising respectively. I’m excited to be adding, Katelyn to the team,” Laboy said. “Combined with the support from our Columbus staff, The Banner-Press and thebanner-press.com should continue to improve.”