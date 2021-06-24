Three Banner team members to be regulars at office

“I love reporting in David City and Butler County because of the people here. Everyone I've met is deeply invested in building their community up, and that makes it easy and enjoyable to write about …” Hunter said. “There are so many more people and stories to write about than I'll ever have time to cover, but that's part of what makes it so great. David City is ripe with potential and I want to do everything I can to help it flourish. When that means writing difficult stories, I'll do it -- but my favorite articles to write are the ones about the people and groups working to build up their communities.”

Pleskac, a native of Magnolia, Ohio, has been living in Butler County since 2012. She recently joined the newsroom as its news clerk after spending several years at the local extension office. As part of her responsibilities, she’ll handle obituaries, area briefs and more.

“I am looking forward to keeping up connections and relationships which I had in my previous role in Butler County and transitioning those connections to my new role,” Pleskac said.

Laboy said he was eager for the future of The Banner, noting people can feel free to call ahead at 402-367-3054 to make an appointment with a staff member so that they visit the office when they’re in the building. News tips can continue to be sent to DVDnews@lee.net.

“Molly and Tyler have done a great job of leading our efforts in news and advertising respectively. I’m excited to be adding, Katelyn to the team,” Laboy said. “Combined with the support from our Columbus staff, The Banner-Press and thebanner-press.com should continue to improve.”

