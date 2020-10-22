Three seats up for DCPS board

The incumbents running for the board said it has kept tax increases low over the last four years.

Butler County records show that while it's true that the levy has increased by only a few hundredths of a percentage point each year, property values have risen steadily and so has the district's property tax request, which is the dollar amount of money it gets from property tax.

When using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index information to adjust for inflation though, the request may have actually gone down over the last four years. At the same time, farmers and ranchers have been particularly strapped for cash in recent years due to natural disasters, low commodity prices and trade wars.

David City resident Don Moravec is an incumbent on the board seeking his second term.

Moravec, 40, works primarily as an accountant and financial advisor but he also farms a couple hundred acres of land.

He said he is mindful of the property tax issue and is committed to maintaining a fiscally-sound budget.