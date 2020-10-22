Three seats up for DCPS board

Three incumbents and one newcomer are running for three open seats on the David City Public Schools Board of Education.
Justin Krafka, 41, is the lone non-incumbent running.
A farmer and grain merchandiser, Krafka lives in rural Bellwood. He has three children who attend school in the David City Public Schools (DCPS) district.
Krafka said it's a good district with excellent teachers, but there is a constituency — mostly farmers and ranchers — who want to see some tighter spending from the district.
Krafka said valuations have been going up and levies haven't been lowered to keep pace, so people are paying more in taxes every year.
Krafka said 65% of the district's property values come from agricultural land, and that the board needs some farmers and ranchers to represent those interests.
"The taxpayer that is providing the majority of the resources for the district feel they don't have a vote for large capital projects. Those large building projects should go to bond vote of the public not just a select few in a boardroom," Krafka said.
The incumbents running for the board said it has kept tax increases low over the last four years.
Butler County records show that while it's true that the levy has increased by only a few hundredths of a percentage point each year, property values have risen steadily and so has the district's property tax request, which is the dollar amount of money it gets from property tax.
When using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index information to adjust for inflation though, the request may have actually gone down over the last four years. At the same time, farmers and ranchers have been particularly strapped for cash in recent years due to natural disasters, low commodity prices and trade wars.
David City resident Don Moravec is an incumbent on the board seeking his second term.
Moravec, 40, works primarily as an accountant and financial advisor but he also farms a couple hundred acres of land.
He said he is mindful of the property tax issue and is committed to maintaining a fiscally-sound budget.
During his time on the board, Moravec said, DCPS began using locally-sourced beef for the lunch program. He said the district is committed to its facilities plan and looks to expand the high school with new district offices and science, math and art classrooms.
Moravec said his goal is to maintain the school system’s high quality.
"I have kids in the school system. It's important to me that they get a good education. I look at the school board as a public service. We don't get paid for it," Moravec said. "You try to make your school the best you can."
Nathan Olson, 41, is an incumbent with several years of experience under his belt.
Olson’s children attend school in the district, and he is a physical therapist. Olson said he has been a coach, Boy Scout leader and regular David City Booster Club volunteer.
Olson was first elected to the board in 2010 and served two terms. He lost his third bid for the board in 2018 but took over Eric Betzen's seat in July 2019 when Betzen passed away.
During his time, Olson said the board has created a long-term facilities plan, expanded the preschool program, increased student and staff mental health services and kept taxes low.
"We're heavily dependent on property tax relief, but that's not going to change much at the school board level. That needs to change at the state level," Olson said. “The funding for schools is supposed to be a three-legged stool but right now we’re pretty much standing on property taxes.”
Marcus Thoendel joined the board in 2014 to fill a vacancy left by Mark Otte. Thoendel was elected to his first full term in 2016. Altogether, he’s served six years on the board.
Thoendel, 43, is a pharmacist at Bob's U-Save Pharmacy, 2759 33rd Ave. in Columbus. He lives in Bellwood and also has children who attend school in the DCPS district.
He said he owes his interest in the board to his kids and his dad, Victor Thoendel, who was on the school board for many years.
He said the high school and elementary schools have won multiple awards based on performance. The district has also made additions to improve the schools, he added.
"We've been working with the legislature on different ways to fund schools to help relieve property taxes, too. That's been a big thing for the last couple of years," Thoendel said. "Property taxes are paying for 80 or 90% of everything out there."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
