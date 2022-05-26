Timmerman reflects on time at Aquinas

After 14 years of service to Aquinas Catholic Schools, Chief Administrative Officer Fr. Sean Timmerman is saying goodbye.

Timmerman has been reassigned by the Diocese of Lincoln to Plattsmouth. Starting June 20, he will be moving to his new role at the Church of the Holy Spirit and St. John the Baptist School.

“On the one hand, I'll be very sad to leave Aquinas and David City, I like it. I've been here for 14 years and so I've met a lot of great people, have a lot of good friends here,” Timmerman said. “But on the other hand, I'm excited for a different adventure and just seeing what God has in store for me and how I can how I can serve the people in Plattsmouth as well.”

Born and raised in Lincoln, Timmerman graduated from Pius X Catholic High School in 1994. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan for two years before starting seminary. He became an ordained Catholic priest in 2003.

Timmerman moved to the Butler County area in 2008 when he was made pastor of the Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight and St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee. Then in 2011, he moved to the St. Francis church and center in David City and was named the superintendent of Aquinas. The Diocese of Lincoln eventually changed the titles of local superintendents to chief administrative officer.

“Looking back I just realize I've been really blessed. Just been a blessing to work with a lot of great people, a lot of dedicated Catholic school people, with the teachers, our staff, my administrative team,” Timmerman said, noting the principals he’s worked with along the way.

The Rev. Michael Ventre currently serves in an assistant capacity and will move into the role of chief administrative officer once Timmerman leaves.

“I feel very blessed and know that Aquinas is going to be in great hands,” Timmerman added.

Since his arrival, the school’s technology use has greatly improved, he said, also noting a significant addition added on a few years ago.

“We also had a large addition put onto this put onto the middle school/high school, which really helped us with our fine arts program and sports programs,” Timmerman said. “That was in 2013. We had new locker rooms and new gymnasium, and a new band room and a new vocal music room. So that really just kind of changed the facilities in a really good way.”

Aquinas Catholic Schools Board of Advisors President Julie Reiter has known Timmerman since he started at the school district. She also mentioned the addition as a major accomplishment, as well as getting the school on solid financial ground.

“He was very instrumental in that, and getting that campaign up and running and completed, very supportive,” Reiter said. “His impact has been very significant since 2008.”

Timmerman also noted bringing on a campus minister for the middle and high schools, and the implementation of a spiritual direction program. In the program, high school students choose a spiritual director – which is a priest or qualified laywoman – and students talk with them about their prayer life, their emotions and any concerns they may have.

“With the help of the spiritual director, (students) discern where God is leading them, to pray better and just to listen to God's voice when it comes to how they make decisions,” Timmerman said. “With all the hustle and bustle being a high school student, just helping them to kind of see what God's will is for them in their lives.”

Officials are looking at implementing the program for middle school and elementary students, he added.

Overall, Timmerman added, he’s grateful for the community’s support of Aquinas Catholic Schools.

“We've been really blessed with great kids, great students, really good parental support, and I never took that for granted,” Timmerman said. “I'm very grateful for their support of me personally but more so just for our entire school system.”

Reiter said she wasn’t surprised by the news since the diocese had brought Ventre on in a supportive role.

“When someone moves into that role, you see the writing on the wall that that person, that individual is going to be probably the next slotted into the role of the chief administrative officer someday,” Reiter said. “Is it sad, of course. You become close to the leaders of the school. They're instrumental in the functioning of the school. When you are part of the Lincoln diocese and when you are a parishioner in the Lincoln diocese, this is not something that is not uncommon.”

Reiter said that Timmerman will continue to make a big impact in Plattsmouth.

“I think he will do very well, and I wish him the best of luck in his new role, where he's heading,” she said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

