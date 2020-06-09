Timpte announces scholarship winners

The Committee was pleased to receive 20 applications from a very talented pool of candidates. The award recipients for the 2020–21 academic year are: Caleb Brezina (Chuck Brezina, David City) is studying Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University; Orlando Cancino (Salud Cancino, David City) is studying Plumbing Technology at Southeast Community College; Crystal Carrillo (Servando Carrillo, David City) is studying Forensic Science at the University of Nebraska through both the Lincoln and Omaha campuses; Benjamin Duke (Leslie Duke, David City) is studying Environmental Science- Earth at the University of Nebraska-Omaha; Matthew Duke (Leslie Duke, David City) is studying Biology at the University of Nebraska-Omaha; Natalie Gibbs (Jeremy Gibbs, David City) is studying Criminal Justice at the University of Nebraska-Omaha; Destiny Grapevine (Derek Grapevine, David City) is studying Social Work at the University of Nebraska-Kearney; Kelsi Havlovic (Duane Havolvic, David City) is studying Cybersecurity at Northeast Community College; Gabriella Leonard (Shayne Sears, Council Bluffs) is studying Dentistry at South Dakota State University; Austin Mastera (Jane Mastera, David City) is studying Fire Science Technology at Metropolitan Community College; Lindsey Nickolite (Tami Nickolite, David City) is studying Accounting at Northeast Community College; Connor Rathman (TJ Rathjen, David City) is studying Secondary Education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Dylan Rathman (TJ Rathjen, David City) is studying Welding Technology at Southeast Community College; Creighton Redler (Doris Redler, David City) is studying Building Construction at Northeast Community College; Bryanna Reyes (Ashley Oldfather, David City) is studying Business at Southeast Community College and Wayne State; Matthew Rohloff (Diane Langton, David City) is studying Business Administration at the University of Nebraska-Omaha; Miranda Stearns (Gwen Stearns, David City) is studying to be a Vet Tech at Northeast Community College; Breanna Stouffer (Shane Stouffer, David City) is studying Nursing at Northeast Community College; Daphne Galilea Vizcarra Navarro (Jorge Garcia, David City) is studying International Studies at the University of South Dakota; Will Yindrick (William Yindrick, David City) is studying Arts Management at Midland University.