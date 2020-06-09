Timpte announces scholarship winners
  Updated
Timpte has announced the winners of its annual scholarship program. The Timpte Scholarship Program recognizes the commitment our employees devote to their families and to the success of the organization by encouraging continued growth and development through education.

In order to be eligible to apply for the program, the student must be a dependent child of a current employee and must comply with an extensive application and interview process conducted by members of the Timpte Scholarship Committee.

The Committee was pleased to receive 20 applications from a very talented pool of candidates. The award recipients for the 2020–21 academic year are: Caleb Brezina (Chuck Brezina, David City) is studying Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University; Orlando Cancino (Salud Cancino, David City) is studying Plumbing Technology at Southeast Community College; Crystal Carrillo (Servando Carrillo, David City) is studying Forensic Science at the University of Nebraska through both the Lincoln and Omaha campuses; Benjamin Duke (Leslie Duke, David City) is studying Environmental Science- Earth at the University of Nebraska-Omaha; Matthew Duke (Leslie Duke, David City) is studying Biology at the University of Nebraska-Omaha; Natalie Gibbs (Jeremy Gibbs, David City) is studying Criminal Justice at the University of Nebraska-Omaha; Destiny Grapevine (Derek Grapevine, David City) is studying Social Work at the University of Nebraska-Kearney; Kelsi Havlovic (Duane Havolvic, David City) is studying Cybersecurity at Northeast Community College; Gabriella Leonard (Shayne Sears, Council Bluffs) is studying Dentistry at South Dakota State University; Austin Mastera (Jane Mastera, David City) is studying Fire Science Technology at Metropolitan Community College; Lindsey Nickolite (Tami Nickolite, David City) is studying Accounting at Northeast Community College; Connor Rathman (TJ Rathjen, David City) is studying Secondary Education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Dylan Rathman (TJ Rathjen, David City) is studying Welding Technology at Southeast Community College; Creighton Redler (Doris Redler, David City) is studying Building Construction at Northeast Community College; Bryanna Reyes (Ashley Oldfather, David City) is studying Business at Southeast Community College and Wayne State; Matthew Rohloff (Diane Langton, David City) is studying Business Administration at the University of Nebraska-Omaha; Miranda Stearns (Gwen Stearns, David City) is studying to be a Vet Tech at Northeast Community College; Breanna Stouffer (Shane Stouffer, David City) is studying Nursing at Northeast Community College; Daphne Galilea Vizcarra Navarro (Jorge Garcia, David City) is studying International Studies at the University of South Dakota; Will Yindrick (William Yindrick, David City) is studying Arts Management at Midland University.

This year, Timpte awarded scholarships to all 20 applicants resulting in a record total of $50,500 in awards.

The Scholarship Committee is extremely excited to recognize the deserving students that received awards this year. The recipients are very involved with their schools and local communities and Timpte is proud to make an investment in their bright future by supporting achievement of their educational goals.

