Top 5 2021 Banner-Press stories

It has been really hard for me to pick just five of my favorite stories from 2021, which speaks volumes about how much fun my job has been over the last year. If you have a story you feel like I missed, reach out to me at the email below.

This one is at the top of my list for a couple of reasons. It was clear to me that the article was necessary to give context for the wastewater treatment facility's current predicament, especially since the solutions will involve, and have already involved, spending a lot of time and money. I took my time on the story, because I wanted to be thorough: I spent hours doing interviews, sending emails, pouring through public records and writing, then rewriting.

I can't help but nitpick the finished product, though. After the article came out, I realized I forgot to include this quote from Water Supervisor Aaron Gustin:

"David City on the water and wastewater side is going to have a very busy next three years, but it's all progress, it's all moving forward. ... We have the ability, we have the knowledge, now we need the equipment and the facility. I think, finally...we are on the right path."

A version of this story ran in The Columbus Choice, but it was cut off right in the middle. I knew it was a good story when a woman called and asked me to read the rest of it to her over the phone. Having my recorder on while Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff started telling this story was a stroke of luck, and the story was an absolute blast to write.

I can thank Jill Goedeken and the ladies at the Platte County Extension Office for telling me about Kiersten Preister's 4-H project turning a rotary phone into a lamp. This was another story that was just a ton of fun to write. Kiersten was also just really generous with her time and provided a ton of photos taken during the build, which were a great addition to the article. I'm particularly satisfied with the video that I did to go along with the story.

This story about the transition to Mark Sloup from Matt Hilger as the David City Volunteer Fire Department chief was an honor to write. There's a sense of responsibility that comes with writing a story about a person and a family who have been in voluntary service to their community for so many years, like the Hilgers. This wasn't the only story I wrote in 2021 that was like that, but it is the one that came to mind first.

In 2021, Butler County native Trev Moravec won the 2021 World Automobile Auctioneer Championship. It was a pleasure to write about the accomplishment, largely because of the Moravec family. They were so generous with their time and were happy to teach me about auctioning. Most of all, there was such a great story to be told, what with the family history and Trev's own journey with auctioning. It was another one of those articles that practically wrote itself.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

