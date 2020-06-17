Torn flag may have been victim of storm, misplaced intentions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An American flag thought to be desecrated may have just been a victim of extreme weather and misplaced good intentions, said Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion.

During flag retirement services held Sunday at the David City Auditorium by members of the American Legion and VFW, a tattered flag that had been braided at the ends was shown to visitors.

Jim Daro, Legion commander, said one of his daughters discovered the destroyed flag at Garrison Cemetery over Memorial Day weekend. Daro noted that he first thought of heavy storms the area received during that time but then noticed the tattered ends were braided.

At Sunday’s ceremony, VFW Commander Larry Sabata said he would offer $200 to anyone with information on the matter.

“I will personally pay $200 to the person who may have information on who desecrated that flag,” Sabata said. “That’s crap. That’s not called for.”

Dion said Tuesday morning that he believed the flag, which was already in poor shape due to its age, had been the victim of strong wind and rains. An individual may have seen the flag in poor condition and tried to do what they could to mend it and put it back up, he said.