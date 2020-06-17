Torn flag may have been victim of storm, misplaced intentions

An American flag thought to be desecrated may have just been a victim of extreme weather and misplaced good intentions, said Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion.
During flag retirement services held Sunday at the David City Auditorium by members of the American Legion and VFW, a tattered flag that had been braided at the ends was shown to visitors.
Jim Daro, Legion commander, said one of his daughters discovered the destroyed flag at Garrison Cemetery over Memorial Day weekend. Daro noted that he first thought of heavy storms the area received during that time but then noticed the tattered ends were braided.
At Sunday’s ceremony, VFW Commander Larry Sabata said he would offer $200 to anyone with information on the matter.
“I will personally pay $200 to the person who may have information on who desecrated that flag,” Sabata said. “That’s crap. That’s not called for.”
Dion said Tuesday morning that he believed the flag, which was already in poor shape due to its age, had been the victim of strong wind and rains. An individual may have seen the flag in poor condition and tried to do what they could to mend it and put it back up, he said.
“It was tattered,” Dion said. “I believe someone had brought the flag down, did what they could to put braids in it, tie off those braids so it wouldn’t shred anymore and then put the flag back up. If would have been vandalism, with somebody potentially doing this, they wouldn’t have put that flag back up – it would have been on the ground, destroyed.
I don’t think it was malicious. I don’t believe there was a crime. Because of the timing and everything, they did what they think should happen with the flag at that point so it wouldn’t shed anymore.”
Daro told The Banner Tuesday that he was unsure why if someone did see the flag ripped, why they would not contact the cemetery to report it.
“I certainly thought originally it was possibly desecrated but it’s undecided at this point,” Daro said.
The weather was also uncooperative during Flag Day Sunday.
Over 200 flags were set to be retired but that portion of the ceremony was unable to be performed due to strong winds that day. Daro said these flags will be retired on Veterans Day. However, Sabata played taps, and the flags' service to the country still honored.
Right before the ceremony, an auction took place in which a toy box, knife and Tiffany-style lamp were sold, the money of which went to the American Legion.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
