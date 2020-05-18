Tough times but plenty happening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What’s going on in Ag? It seems no industry has been unaffected by COVID-19, and agriculture is no exception. With personal protective equipment (PPE) being in high demand for the health care system, PPE will likely be in short supply for the 2020 growing season for producers. Members of the American Association of Pesticide Safety Educators (AAPSE) are raising the alarm as of April 2020 there are few if any N95 respirators to be found for purchase. Unfortunately, distributors are not accepting new orders, and respirators are back-order till June, July or later.

What producers need to know, label-required PPE is still required and pesticide may not be applied without them. Home-made mask are not adequate alternatives for label-required respirators or mask. No exemptions or relaxation of the requirements to follow the PPE label-requirements have been made by the EPA. It may be necessary for producers to select alternative products or practices, if the required PPE is not available. One options is to use re-usable gloves and wash them to be re-used if disposable gloves are not available. Pesticide labels require respirators to prevent unacceptable levels of exposure to the applicator, if applicators go without the required PPE, this may present an additional burden to emergency departments.