Tough times but plenty happening

What’s going on in Ag? It seems no industry has been unaffected by COVID-19, and agriculture is no exception. With personal protective equipment (PPE) being in high demand for the health care system, PPE will likely be in short supply for the 2020 growing season for producers. Members of the American Association of Pesticide Safety Educators (AAPSE) are raising the alarm as of April 2020 there are few if any N95 respirators to be found for purchase. Unfortunately, distributors are not accepting new orders, and respirators are back-order till June, July or later.
What producers need to know, label-required PPE is still required and pesticide may not be applied without them. Home-made mask are not adequate alternatives for label-required respirators or mask. No exemptions or relaxation of the requirements to follow the PPE label-requirements have been made by the EPA. It may be necessary for producers to select alternative products or practices, if the required PPE is not available. One options is to use re-usable gloves and wash them to be re-used if disposable gloves are not available. Pesticide labels require respirators to prevent unacceptable levels of exposure to the applicator, if applicators go without the required PPE, this may present an additional burden to emergency departments.
What can producers do to prepare for the respirator shortage? Make sure to review the product labels to identify which products require respiratory protection. Evaluate your existing inventory and/or availability of PPE required for products you plan to use. If you can’t acquire the required PPE to meet label requirements, seek alternative products, there may be a similar product with different label requirements for PPE.
Remember you can always wear PPE that offers more protection than the label requires. For N95 disposable filtering facemask (with two straps, NIOSH-approved) is equal to a full-face or half-mask respirator with N95 particulate filters. N99 or N100 disposable facemasks (NIOSH-approved) could be used as an alternative to an N95, as these would provide more protections. Remember you must have a medical evaluation clearing you for the type of respirator and a fit test for each type and model of respirator before use.
Resources for finding alternative products with different PPE requirements.
Nebraska Department of Agriculture Database from Kelly Solutions - compiled of pesticide products to be sold in the state of Nebraska. It is searchable by company, product, pest, site, and active ingredient, to name just a few search options.
CDMS Label Database - Crop Data Management Systems (CDMS) has current labels and Safety Data Sheets online for pesticide registrants.
Agrian - This search engine has a safety tab that lists the PPE requirements without having to search the label. The pesticide label can also be referenced.
USDA Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Database - Documents include common pests by crop, and a variety of pest management options.
NPIC’s Product Research Online - Search for federally-registered pesticides by crop, by pest/weed, and read labels online.
Most seed planted today is treated, meaning it is coated with an herbicide and/or fungicide to help protect the seedling.
It is important to think about pesticide safety when handling treated seed, therefore make sure to read your seed tag label. The seed tag will identify personal protective equipment PPE requirements for handling the seed. Most treated seed tags require long pants, long sleeves, socks, shoes, and chemical resistant gloves to handle the seed. Choose the right chemical resistant gloves, many seed treatments require gloves that are 14-mil thickness or greater when handling treated seed.
Stay safe and make sure you are protecting yourself from chemical exposure when handling or using any pesticides on the farm.
For updated information on crops in Nebraska please visit UNL CropWatch at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/
If you have any questions, please contact me at 402-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.
Melissa Bartels is an innovative cropping and water systems educator for Nebraska Extension-Butler County.
