Traffic study in works for highway connector project

There is still a ways to go, but a traffic study is in the works to investigate the impact of a proposed roadway connecting U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64.
The proposed connector would pass near Bellwood. Butler County District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka represents that area of Butler County. Krafka one of the members of an interlocal steering committee that recently selected Iteris, an infrastructure management consulting company, to do the traffic study.
The steering committee includes representatives from the City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) wants to see the traffic study completed before planning or construction on the roadway can start.
Krafka said he hasn't heard a lot of opposition to the idea from the people in and around Bellwood.
"Most of them probably think it's a far stretch," Krafka said, wryly.
At this point, it's true that the project's future is far from certain. The traffic study may help clarify things, though. It will examine the connector's possible impact on traffic in Columbus and the counties and will document potential traffic volumes on the connector itself.
The proposal Iteris submitted to do the traffic study estimated its cost at $23,500.
"(The cost) will be split proportionally between Platte County, the City of Columbus (and) Butler, Polk and Colfax counties," said Jane Cromwell, the Platte County Highway Department administrative assistant and the acting steering committee chairwoman.
Cromwell said the price may change as the steering committee and Iteris work together to clarify the scope of the traffic study.
"Iteris will … seek additional input from the steering committee to better understand the project context and stakeholder concerns/interests," said a statement from Iteris emailed to The Banner-Press by Iteris' David McClintock on April 27.
On Monday, Krafka said the steering committee is working to set up a time to meet with Iteris and have those conversations.
Iteris anticipates work on the traffic study to start shortly after that meeting.
"Iteris does anticipate traffic counts may be conducted at minimal locations to supplement existing traffic data. After traffic data collection, Iteris will review the land use surrounding the proposed 30/64 connector to generate traffic adjacent to the proposed highway," the statement said. "Then Iteris will generate (a model) to forecast how many vehicles currently on existing roadways will utilize the proposed 30/64 connector highway."
Cromwell said the goal is to start the traffic study process in May and finish up in the fall.
Although based in California, Iteris has had an office in Nebraska for more than 15 years. The statement from Iteris said members of the local team will be working on the connector project.
It won't be Iteris' first time working in the area. According to the statement, local staff recently completed projects in Columbus, Waverly, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney and South Sioux City.
"One of our recent standout projects is our Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) completed for the City of Columbus, Nebraska," the statement said.
The statement said Iteris plans to expand the model created for the Columbus LRTP project in 2018 and use it to study the proposed connector roadway.
"The … model developed under the Columbus LRTP will be critical to completing this traffic study," the statement said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.