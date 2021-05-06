Traffic study in works for highway connector project

There is still a ways to go, but a traffic study is in the works to investigate the impact of a proposed roadway connecting U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64.

The proposed connector would pass near Bellwood. Butler County District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka represents that area of Butler County. Krafka one of the members of an interlocal steering committee that recently selected Iteris, an infrastructure management consulting company, to do the traffic study.

The steering committee includes representatives from the City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) wants to see the traffic study completed before planning or construction on the roadway can start.

Krafka said he hasn't heard a lot of opposition to the idea from the people in and around Bellwood.

"Most of them probably think it's a far stretch," Krafka said, wryly.

At this point, it's true that the project's future is far from certain. The traffic study may help clarify things, though. It will examine the connector's possible impact on traffic in Columbus and the counties and will document potential traffic volumes on the connector itself.