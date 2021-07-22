Travelers near and far attend Butler County Car Show

Twin brothers Lynn and Lyle Miller came from Lincoln to compete in the 2021 Butler County Car Show on July 18.
In the end, Lynn took home the Best in Show award for his orange 1969 Chevrolet RS Camaro.
"It's got a 350 motor in it with dual 500 Edelbrock carburetors and a ton of chrome in the engine," Lynn said, grinning.
Lynn and Lyle have been going to car shows together for years, but Lynn said they never butt heads.
"Lyle was right there with me," Lynn said, gesturing to the blue 1973 Chevrolet LT Camaro Lyle entered in the show.
Jan Sypal said everyone who enters the car show wins a prize. She and her husband, Dan Sypal, own the Stop-Inn convenience store and gas station, 1510 N. Fourth St. in David City. They and their family have been responsible for the car show at the Butler County Fair for eight consecutive years.
Like Jan said, many people entered drawings and raffles and received smaller items like water bottles and T-shirts. The bigger prizes included cash and coolers of food. When the clock began to near 4 p.m., a crowd started to gather as the Sypals handed out trophies to the car show award winners.
Lynn may have won Best in Show, but Lyle still walked away with some trophies of his own. Lyle's Camaro has a 350 cubic inch motor with a single carburetor, and he's been showing it for about 11 years.
He found it on e-Bay in California.
"I wanted to fix it up, it had a bad motor. I got the motor done and then saved up my money and did the body and paint on it. And everybody said I'd be stupid not to put it in car shows," Lyle said.
Lynn's Camaro, meanwhile, came from much closer to home.
"I originally bought this car in Schuyler," Lynn said.
That was in 1999.
"For about eight years I didn't do anything with it," Lynn said. "It was between body shops."
Lynn said he started doing car shows before Lyle, but got hung up waiting to finish the 1969 Camaro. During that time, Lyle started going to car shows. Not long after, Lynn took it up again, too.
"I was waiting to get mine done while he was doing all these car shows," Lynn said, smiling.
Lynn and Lyle weren't the only ones to travel for the car show on July 18. Chelsea Sypal said there was good mix of local and out-of-town participants.
"I think the furthest away person came from somewhere in Iowa," Chelsea said.
Jan said there were approximately 125 cars and at least 500 people at the show. She said people have been anxious to get out and about.
"You can really see that this year," Jan said. "This is a great turnout for us."
