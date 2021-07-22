Travelers near and far attend Butler County Car Show

He found it on e-Bay in California.

"I wanted to fix it up, it had a bad motor. I got the motor done and then saved up my money and did the body and paint on it. And everybody said I'd be stupid not to put it in car shows," Lyle said.

Lynn's Camaro, meanwhile, came from much closer to home.

"I originally bought this car in Schuyler," Lynn said.

That was in 1999.

"For about eight years I didn't do anything with it," Lynn said. "It was between body shops."

Lynn said he started doing car shows before Lyle, but got hung up waiting to finish the 1969 Camaro. During that time, Lyle started going to car shows. Not long after, Lynn took it up again, too.

"I was waiting to get mine done while he was doing all these car shows," Lynn said, smiling.

Lynn and Lyle weren't the only ones to travel for the car show on July 18. Chelsea Sypal said there was good mix of local and out-of-town participants.

"I think the furthest away person came from somewhere in Iowa," Chelsea said.