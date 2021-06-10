Trend seen with townships needing less road maintenance help from county

Skull Creek Township is currently in the process of negotiating its roads maintenance contract with Butler County.
Butler County Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said Skull Creek is only the most recent township to do so and said it's an ongoing trend.
"Years ago the tax levies were way down and these townships couldn't afford to grade and gravel their roads. So the county stepped in and made contracts with them, to help them through the rough times," Isham said.
These days, land valuations are higher, meaning the townships can collect more tax money and may be more capable of doing their own road maintenance.
"And they would like to just get back on their own," Isham said.
Isham said Reading is an example of a township that went on its own in recent memory. But the best solution seems to be different for each community.
There are 17 townships in Butler County. Right now, five of them have individual road maintenance contracts with the county.
In a Monday email to The Banner, Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said those townships are Ulysses, Platte, Skull Creek, Franklin and Olive. The particulars of the contracts vary.
Some -- like Olive, Franklin and, currently, Skull Creek -- pay the county a pre-determined amount or portion of its annual tax revenue in exchange for road maintenance services.
Rather than entering into a contract with the county that requires them to pay an annual fee for road maintenance, some townships have opted to pay an hourly rate based on how much time the Butler County Highway Department spends working on their roads.
Some of the townships also own, co-own or lease motor graders for the county to use.
For example, Ulysses recently sold the county a motor grader the two had previously co-owned. Ulysses had 49% interest and the county had 51% interest in the piece of equipment.
"The county purchased Ulysses township's 49% of their motor grader during the initial renegotiation signed Jan. 6, 2020," Laska said.
Under its current contract, signed in February, Ulysses pays the county $95 per hour for up to 60 hours of road maintenance per month and $105 per hour for snow removal. Platte Township's 2021 contract has similar terms.
Right now, Skull Creek's deal with the county is similar to the one Ulysses used to have.
"Motor grader repair costs are split with Butler County paying 51% and Skull Creek paying 49%," Laska said.
Meanwhile, Skull Creek keeps $4,100 of its annual tax revenue and remits the rest to Butler County for road maintenance.
Whatever happens, Isham said it won't dramatically impact the amount of time Butler County Highway Department workers spend in each area.
"We'll be out there the same amount of time, basically, as we always have been. In these townships, we still have county roads to maintain," Isham said.
