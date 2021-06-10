Trend seen with townships needing less road maintenance help from county

Skull Creek Township is currently in the process of negotiating its roads maintenance contract with Butler County.

Butler County Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said Skull Creek is only the most recent township to do so and said it's an ongoing trend.

"Years ago the tax levies were way down and these townships couldn't afford to grade and gravel their roads. So the county stepped in and made contracts with them, to help them through the rough times," Isham said.

These days, land valuations are higher, meaning the townships can collect more tax money and may be more capable of doing their own road maintenance.

"And they would like to just get back on their own," Isham said.

Isham said Reading is an example of a township that went on its own in recent memory. But the best solution seems to be different for each community.

There are 17 townships in Butler County. Right now, five of them have individual road maintenance contracts with the county.

In a Monday email to The Banner, Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said those townships are Ulysses, Platte, Skull Creek, Franklin and Olive. The particulars of the contracts vary.