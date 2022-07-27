Trivia night on tap Friday

After a successful first run, a trivia night series benefiting the Thorpe Opera House will continue this weekend.

This Friday, July 29, and on Aug. 19, trivia night begins at 8 p.m. at Roper’s Bar & Grill, 470 E St. in David City. The cost is $5 per person and people can form teams of two to six people.

The first such event was held earlier this year which saw a good crowd, according to organizers.

“I think we had about six teams or so; six, seven teams,” said Julie Klosterman, a Thorpe Opera House board member. “It was a good turnout and people voiced interest in it. So we're going to try to keep doing it on an ongoing basis.”

Friday’s trivia night will feature general knowledge, and Stephanie Summers, a volunteer with the Opera House, will serve as the emcee.

“We're super thankful that Kris and Marty Roper are giving us this venue to be able to hold it,” Summers said. “I think that it's just a nice thing to do on a Friday night in a small community when you're looking for some local entertainment.”

The questions are given in multiple choice format and are displayed on the screen. There are eight rounds plus a bonus round.

“We were not going to do multiple choice when we first started the concept because a lot of the trivia places that I've been to, you just ask the question and then people just have to know it, but the multiple choice just allows more discussion and some of the questions are actually pretty hard,” Summers noted.

Summers said the event is held later in the evening as it takes place after the dinner service ends at Roper’s. That is so they do not interfere with the establishment’s regular business.

“We're having a little bit later but it's still a Friday night,” Summers said. “It's just a way to kind of relax, and we're at the end of summer, it's after fair, and hopefully people are looking for something to do to wrap their summer up.”

There’s no pre-registration, people just sign up when they arrive.

Klosterman added that it will be a great atmosphere to let loose and support a local cause and business.

“At the end the winning team, we usually either give them a free round of drinks or last time we gave them a gift certificate to kind of cover their bar tab if they want it to,” Klosterman said.

The August trivia night will have a back-to-school theme and will be called “Are you smarter than a fifth grader?” Like the TV show of the same name, people will be asked questions that elementary-aged children learn in school.

Summers noted it will be the perfect time for that theme as David City Public Schools will have been back in session for a week and Aquinas Catholic Schools will be starting up around then as well. It will be fun for families who want to form teams and for teachers who want to have a relaxing evening, she added.

Summers said organizers hope to eventually have a local and/or Nebraska history trivia night.

Trivia nights will continue monthly, though no set dates yet as they base their schedule around when Roper’s is available.

Those interested in future trivia nights should look around town for posters that will be put up.

The $5 cost per person will go towards the Thorpe Opera House’s renovation project. Klosterman noted that a campaign will be launched in the near future.

“We're just trying to keep things going and keep our name out there, so people know that it's still around. It should be fun,” Klosterman said.

Summers also mentioned wanting to keep the Thorpe Opera House in community members’ minds.

“We want to contribute to the community and until we can get the Thorpe Opera House renovated, we are just continually looking for ways that we can contribute and bring entertainment or the arts or anything in that vein to David City so you don't always have to go somewhere else,” Summers said.