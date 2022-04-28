Trivia night to benefit opera house

A trivia night benefiting the Thorpe Opera House will be held Friday.

The event starts at 8 p.m. and will be held at Roper’s Bar and Grill, 470 E St. in David City. Cost is $5 per person, and teams can be formed of two to six people. No registration is required and seats are available on a first come, first serve basis.

The opera house, 457 D St. in David City, was built in 1889 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988. Proceeds from the trivia night will benefit the opera house, mostly with operating expenses and future projects, according to board member Julie Klosterman.

Stephanie Summers, a volunteer with Thorpe Opera House, said there will be 10 rounds with various categories. Questions will start off easy and gradually get more difficult.

“We're going to have an emcee who's going to be asking the questions out loud, some of them will be multiple choice and then some of them … will get a little bit more difficult where you don't get options for answers,” Summers said.

The winner will receive a gift card from Roper’s.

This is the first time a trivia night is being held for the opera house. Summers said usually the Brew Ha-Ha is the main fundraiser but they wanted to try a new event this year. Bigger cities like Omaha and Lincoln, she added, have trivia nights but they aren’t really held in David City.

“It's a way for people to be able to have that entertainment without having to leave town,” Summers said.

“I think that trivia nights are a lot of fun. I've been to them in other places, and I'm kind of excited that we're going to be able to provide this entertainment for David City. I think it's a great way to support a local business also, with it being at Roper's. They're sponsoring it for us and allowing us to have a venue to have it in.”

Those wanting to grab a bite to eat at the restaurant without taking part in the trivia night will still be able to do so.

“We're waiting until eight o'clock to start it so Roper's can still have their supper rush and still serve and then if people who don't want to do it, they can they can leave,” Summers added.

Klosterman said they are hoping that people will enjoy the trivia night and it turns into a regular event. The fundraiser will also help bring the opera house back on people’s minds, she said.

“Just so that they know that we are doing things with the Opera House, and that we are still there and we do have plans for the future,” Klosterman said. “It's also helping Roper's too, they've been a great part of the community. He's helping us and we're helping them and that's kind of what community is about. Just seemed like a good joint effort.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

