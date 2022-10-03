Trowbridge announces campaign for mayor

With less than five weeks to go until the general election on Nov. 8, resident Dana “Skip” Trowbridge has announced his campaign as a write-in candidate for David City mayor.

The candidates for mayor that will be listed on the ballot are Jessica Miller, a current first ward council member, and James Sylvester. Nebraska State Statute allows write-in candidates to file no later than the second Friday prior to the election.

Trowbridge has previously served as mayor and on the David City Council. He’s currently the city’s special projects coordinator.

“As a community, we simply cannot afford to mismanage any of these opportunities, we desperately need a rapid expansion of housing to meet the employment requirements of our expanding industrial growth, we need to prepare for a robust cycle of construction activities in the Northwest Industrial area, the Northlands Housing addition and the residential/commercial plans developing for the H-KO Properties north of town,” Trowbridge wrote in a social media post announcing his campaign.

He noted that whoever becomes David City’s next mayor needs the background, experience, connections and personal time to get those projects done right the first time.

Trowbridge further explained to The Banner-Press on Monday why he believes himself to be the right person for the job.

“I think each one of us throughout our lifetime has written a resume of what we've accomplished: the education we've gotten, the business dealings we've had, the things we've done in our life,” Trowbridge said. “And I think when we compare the three candidates for David City mayor, mine stands out as being one that would serve us better as we move into a time of fantastic opportunity.”

Those wanting to vote for a write-in candidate need to check the write-in candidate box and write the individual’s name in the provided space.

Trowbridge noted that it’s widely thought that if a write-in candidate’s name is misspelled, the vote won’t count but that won’t be the case.

“The law in Nebraska gives the county clerk the leeway that if she can determine the intent of the person writing the name in and the person has registered, which I have done, that vote goes to the registered write-in candidate,” Trowbridge said.

State statute stated that a candidate who files a notarized affidavit is entitled to all write-in votes, even if only the last name of the candidate is written as long as the last name is “reasonably close to the proper spelling.”

When asked about his chances of winning the election, Trowbridge acknowledged that the odds may not be in his favor considering how close the election is and the fact that write-in candidates generally struggle.

“I just firmly feel that with the challenges David City has and the opportunities that are afforded us, we need to make the best choice we can for the next four years of mayor,” Trowbridge said.