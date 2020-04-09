Trowbridge now eyes County board

Despite a filing mishap, Skip Trowbridge said he is still looking forward to helping make positive change in Butler County by running for District 4 Supervisor in the November election.
Currently serving as first ward alderman for the City Council of David City, Trowbridge and his wife are moving out of the first ward, meaning he will not be eligible for re-election for that position. He seeks to continue serving his community by running for Butler County Board.
But, there appeared to be a slight hiccup in his campaign as he was originally told he needed to collect 713 signatures before appearing on the ballot.
“Some mistakes were made earlier in filing for office,” Trowbridge said. “Seldom does an independent candidate file for office.”
Trowbridge was initially filed for office on Jan. 17. He said he was later told that his filing fee would be returned and that the only way an independent candidate can file is by securing 713 signatures.
However, after conferring with the Nebraska Secretary of State Election Office, it was determined that the number of signatures Trowbridge would need to collect would equal 20 percent of voters who voted for District 4 in 2016 – 92.
“That is what we received in writing from the Secretary of State’s Office,” said Stephanie Laska, election commissioner for Butler County.
“Ninety-two is doable in coronavirus time,” said Trowbridge, noting that he is securing signatures. He has until Sept. 1 to file again for office as the original is not valid.
Once he files, Laska will verify the signatures and paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office.
“Once verified, it will be placed on the November ballot,” Laska said.
“I don’t have a party telling me what they want me to do,” Trowbridge said of running as an independent candidate. “I want to do what’s best for the taxpayers.”
Trowbridge served as mayor for four years then as alderman for another four. He has also lived in the area for most of his life.
“He’s always very prepared and always does his homework,” said David City Mayor Alan Zavodny. “He’s got a very straight forward approach. You always know where he stands.”
Trowbridge said he believes that as a county supervisor he can help steer Butler County in the right direction.
“The county board represents the taxpayers of the county and they need to conduct business in the interest of the taxpayers,” Trowbridge said.
Trowbridge cites the instance in which the Butler County Landfill wished to pursue a 160-acre expansion on adjacent land. He believes that supervisors did not use wise judgment in voting down the measure as company would have paid $420,000 a year for use of the land and funded a concrete road on Highway 92.
Butler County purchased the former KV Supply building a year ago, added Trowbridge, and the structure does not appear to be used.
“At this point in time, they aren’t utilizing this building for anything,” Trowbridge said. “There does not appear to have been a plan on how they’re going to use it.”
Population increase is one goal Trowbridge would work towards if elected. There are acres of land out in the county with nice views that would be enticing to new residents, he noted.
“We need to do something,” he said. “Our population has been declining the last two Censuses.”
Other issues Trowbridge is concerned with are the conditions of roads damaged in last year’s floods and County Supervisors being employed by the county they serve.
“I think it’ll be a fun campaign,” Trowbridge said. “I’m looking forward to making a positive change."
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
