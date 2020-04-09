Trowbridge now eyes County board

“Ninety-two is doable in coronavirus time,” said Trowbridge, noting that he is securing signatures. He has until Sept. 1 to file again for office as the original is not valid.

Once he files, Laska will verify the signatures and paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office.

“Once verified, it will be placed on the November ballot,” Laska said.

“I don’t have a party telling me what they want me to do,” Trowbridge said of running as an independent candidate. “I want to do what’s best for the taxpayers.”

Trowbridge served as mayor for four years then as alderman for another four. He has also lived in the area for most of his life.

“He’s always very prepared and always does his homework,” said David City Mayor Alan Zavodny. “He’s got a very straight forward approach. You always know where he stands.”

Trowbridge said he believes that as a county supervisor he can help steer Butler County in the right direction.

“The county board represents the taxpayers of the county and they need to conduct business in the interest of the taxpayers,” Trowbridge said.