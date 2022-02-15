Trowbridge returns to city position

Skip Trowbridge is returning to David City's special projects coordinator position to help the city with a slew of large ongoing projects.

The David City Council voted at a Feb. 9 meeting to make Trowbridge the special projects coordinator. Trowbridge held the position for six months in 2021, starting in February and ending in July.

During his time as a city employee, Trowbridge was largely involved in the city's housing development efforts. Trowbridge is familiar with the city's plans and priorities thanks to his time as the David City mayor and a member of the city council.

In 2021, Trowbridge was one of the people to step forward to fill a vacancy on the city council left by Kevin Hotovy in April. At the time, Trowbridge said he would resign from his special projects coordinator position if selected for the council's empty second ward seat.

Kevin Woita was selected to fill the vacancy in mid-July, followed shortly afterward by Trowbridge's resignation at the end of the same month.

The city is now in the midst of some big projects, and is without a city administrator to oversee them. Clayton Keller, the previous David City administrator, had been with the city since early 2020 and left at the end of 2021 after giving notice of his imminent departure near the end of October.

"Just a brief listing of things we've got going on -- I've got people from Des Moines calling about getting a hotel here. Casey's is interested in coming to town again. We're working on the expansion of the airport; ... AKRS; ... the housing development; ... a thrift store wanting to open in town," Mayor Alan Zavodny said at the Feb. 9 meeting.

Thus, the item on the agenda for the council's Feb. 9 meeting: "Consideration of appointing an Interim City Administrator and/or Special Projects Coordinator."

David City First Ward Council Member Tom Kobus was quick to suggest the city rehire Trowbridge to take over some of the work Keller had been doing.

Trowbridge said he would be happy to take up the position again.

When the question of salary came up, Trowbridge requested an hourly wage of $30. When he was doing the work of the special projects coordinator in 2021, he was paid $20 an hour and his position was part-time. Now, it may be a full-time position for a while.

With no objections, the five present council members voted in favor of making Trowbridge the special projects coordinator for $30 an hour. Absent from the meeting was Third Ward Council Member John Vandenberg.

Second Ward Council Member Kevin Woita clarified that Trowbridge will be taking over the special projects coordinator position rather than the city administrator position.

"If you start getting into the city administrator thing, you're going to deal with employees and as much effort as this is going to take, I don't think you can deal with anything else that's going on in the city," Woita said.

Trowbridge will help pick up the slack, but the council indicated that the city will continue its search for a new city administrator.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

