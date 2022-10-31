Trunk or treat in David City Hannah Schrodt Oct 31, 2022 Oct 31, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 1 of 6 A family of circus performers strolls through the community trunk or treat held Oct. 30 in downtown David City. Hannah Schrodt A mummy reaches out for his latest victim during the community trunk or treat held Oct. 30 in downtown David City. Hannah Schrodt The David City Volunteer Fire Department hands out candy during a community trunk or treat held Oct. 30 in downtown David City. Hannah Schrodt A Willy Wonka from Bank of the Valley meets another Willy Wonka and his dog during a community trunk or treat held Oct. 30 in downtown David City. Hannah Schrodt The David City VFW, American Legion, auxiliary and honor guard takes part in the community trunk or treat held Oct. 30 in downtown David City. Hannah Schrodt A couple of pumpkins line up for some treats during the community trunk or treat held Oct. 30 in downtown David City. Hannah Schrodt Related to this story Most Popular Marla Schnell: Butler County sheriff Q&A Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Butler County? Thomas Dion: Butler County sheriff Q&A Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Butler County? PROPERTY TRANSFERS - October 27 Butler County DCHS Marching Band receives superior ratings The David City High School Marching Band had a significant season this year as it received superior ratings at all of the contests it took part in. Leading by example: Lindsley excels at speech, one act at DCHS Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by exampl… Jessica Miller: David City mayor Q&A Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Butler County? Dana (Skip) Trowbridge -- City of David City mayor Q&A Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Butler County? How and where to vote in the general election in Butler County There are multiple ways people can vote in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8, according to Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska. Darcia Ann fulfilling lifelong dream of country music album Nebraska woman Darcia Ann will have her lifelong dream come true this month with the release of her country music album. Sellers, Yindrick named Aquinas homecoming king and queen