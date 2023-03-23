Having been established in David City for about six months, Truska Auto Body is staying busy and continuing to serve the community.

The business had started out of the home of owner Travis Truska, but moved into a building at 495 S. Fifth St. in September.

The services it offers are in the business’ name – vehicle bodywork.

“Anything bodywork. Anything that can be painted, I’ll paint it for you,” said Truska, who is the sole employee.

Truska said he can also do some mechanical work.

“There's other stuff I don't have the equipment for yet, but hopefully get there someday,” he added.

Truska has been in the field for roughly 10 years, having worked for the previous owner of the building when he was in high school. He said he worked for Duncan Aviation before coming back to David City to start the business.

He currently lives just outside of town with his family.

“I just like taking something that's busted … and making it look nice and new for the customer, getting them back on the road and getting them back into their lifestyle again,” Truska said.

He noted that things have been going well so far, and has been staying business and learning quite a bit.

The response from the David City community has also been positive, he added.

“That's kind of why I did this too. Because I know this community and I like it. (I) like to have a business that helps out the community,” Truska said.

On March 15, Truska celebrated getting established in the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Butler County Chamber of Commerce.

“I love that Truska Auto Body and other small businesses are growing large enough where they can move their business from home and into a building!” said Chamber Executive Director Tricia Schmit, who started in this role last year. “The Chamber of Commerce has been striving to provide new businesses with a ribbon cutting ceremony again to welcome them to Butler County.”

A business does not need to join the chamber to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Schmit said the chamber’s goal is to encourage every business to become a chamber member and she has been working towards showing Butler County business owners the benefit of membership.

One of these ways is through a new advertising project where the chamber will highlight brand new members and their businesses, Schmit added.

“After the new members (are featured), we would like to highlight each business in Butler County that is a chamber member because we appreciate their loyal support through the tough times,” Schmit said. “We feel we are in a great place again and would like to return the favor and do even more advertising and member perks in 2023!”

Schmit said business owners can reach out to her if they would be interested in classes to help their establishment, such as in social media, marketing, QuickBooks and other subjects. The chamber has also restarted its monthly networking luncheons.

Those interested in having a ribbon-cutting ceremony, classes and/or hosting a networking luncheon can contact Tricia at Director@davidcitychamber.com or 402-367-4238 via call or text.

Truska Auto Body is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays and by appointment on Saturdays.