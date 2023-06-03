American Legion Auxiliary Kregger Unit 125 – David City is proud to announce that Caroline Slama and Kaitlyn Palik will represent David City at Cornhusker Girls State.

Girls State is being held June 4–10 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus. These ladies will study local, county and state government processes in this nonpartisan political learning experience. Girls State instructs tomorrow’s leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.

Caroline is a junior at David City High School. She has participated in band, esports, musicals, one-act, speech, show choir and manager of the cross country team. Outside of school, Caroline is active in 4-H, local Fund Board, Arc Camp, Rotary projects, Tech Changemakers, Vacation Bible School and a camp counselor for Central Community College’s camp for high ability learners. Caroline is a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church. She is the daughter of Kevin and Amy Slama of Rising City.

Kaitlyn is a junior at David City High School. She participates in National Honor Society, is a Cheer Captain, Dance Team Captain, FCCLA Vice President of Public Relations and Nebraska District 5 officer. Outside of school, Kaitlyn is active in 4-H, Dance at the local dance studio, Vacation Bible School, plays in her church Bell Choir and is an Acolyte. Kaitlyn is a member of the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. Kaitlyn is the daughter of Shannon Stemple and Jeff and Lori Palik.

Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest patriotic women’s service organization. With a membership of nearly 850,000, local Auxiliary units have a strong presence in more than 9,500 communities nationwide. The Auxiliary’s mission to serve veterans their families and their communities is carried out through its hundreds of outreach programs delivered by its members, volunteers and National Headquarter.

The David City Rotary Club helps to sponsor Girls State, as well.