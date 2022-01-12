Two dead in fatal Butler County collision

Editor's note: This article will be updated as the story develops.

Two Butler County residents died in a fatal head-on motor vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon.

A press release posted on the Butler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on Tuesday said the sheriff's office and Rising City and Bellwood fire department personnel responded to the collision at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

According to the release, the collision took place just east of Bellwood on Highway 64 between H and I roads. The collision involved two vehicles. The drivers were the sole occupant of both vehicles, and both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Names of the victims will not be released at this time pending notification of next of kin," the release said.

When Sheriff Tom Dion spoke to The Banner-Press on Wednesday morning, he said the incident and factors contributing to the collision are still under investigation.

There have been other fatal collisions in Butler County in the last few years, Dion said, including a collision in 2020 on Highway 81 involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle that resulted in one fatality.

Dion stressed the importance of using caution while driving.

"With the weather and the crosswinds that blow, please just pay attention to the road. Keep your hands on the wheel and just leave the phone alone," Dion said.

