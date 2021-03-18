Two years later: 2019 flood in the rearview

Busing was interrupted by the flooding as districts had to navigate around dangerous, inaccessible and washed-out roads.

"The schools figured out how to get students here with the Platte River bridges being out. For a short time, we drove through North Bend to get kids to and from Schuyler, for example," David City Public Schools Superintendent Chad Denker said in a March 11 email to The Banner-Press. "Every time I drive Highway 15 south of Schuyler, I am reminded of the devastation the water caused to some of the fields. There (are) still truckloads of sand in some of those areas."

Denker said the thing that sticks out the most in his mind, though, is how people pulled together to help each other. A crew of linemen from Butler Public Power District was among those to experience that firsthand.

"Just prior to the water and large ice chunks that started to cross Highway 15 just south of the Platte River bridge, (Butler Public Power) had a two-man crew that was responding to a reported outage just south of the Platte River on Highway 15," Butler Public Power General Manager Mark Kirby said in a Friday email to The Banner-Press.

Kirby said the crew made it to the bridge but water and chunks of ice were flowing across Highway 15 by the time they turned around and headed back south.