Two years later: 2019 flood in the rearview
Brandenburg Lake rescue

A firefighter uses a ladder truck to cross a body of water near Brandenburg Lake on March 14, 2019. It was part of first responder efforts to rescue people stranded in the Bellwood Lakes area due to flooding. 

Floodwaters nearly brought parts of Butler County to its knees in 2019, but the communities are standing again two years later.

"The Platte River did cause quite a bit of damage … pretty much from Bellwood to Linwood. It destroyed a lot of farm ground and it tore up our roads pretty bad. But the worst part of it was the localized flooding up here on top of the valley," Interim Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said.

Heavy snowpack filled culverts, leaving rainfall nowhere to go.

In 2019, then-David City Ward 1 Council Member Skip Trowbridge predicted a long road to recovery for the highway department.

Isham said crews got to work as soon as the waters were low enough, but it takes time to rebuild a gravel road, most of which are in Butler County.

"The roads department is still finding stuff that was affected. I would say most things have probably been repaired," then-Butler County Emergency Manager Scott Steager said.

Steager is now chairman of the Board of Supervisors and the district 5 supervisor.

"We rescued, I think it was, 20-some people by helicopter. That was all along the river. It just popped up on my feed today, my pictures of it," Steager said, gesturing to his phone, recently.

Aquinas High School Principal Dave McMahon remembered a bus driver, Bob Cummings, who parked his bus on high ground but later had to be rescued from his home.

Busing was interrupted by the flooding as districts had to navigate around dangerous, inaccessible and washed-out roads.

"The schools figured out how to get students here with the Platte River bridges being out. For a short time, we drove through North Bend to get kids to and from Schuyler, for example," David City Public Schools Superintendent Chad Denker said in a March 11 email to The Banner-Press. "Every time I drive Highway 15 south of Schuyler, I am reminded of the devastation the water caused to some of the fields. There (are) still truckloads of sand in some of those areas."

Denker said the thing that sticks out the most in his mind, though, is how people pulled together to help each other. A crew of linemen from Butler Public Power District was among those to experience that firsthand.

"Just prior to the water and large ice chunks that started to cross Highway 15 just south of the Platte River bridge, (Butler Public Power) had a two-man crew that was responding to a reported outage just south of the Platte River on Highway 15," Butler Public Power General Manager Mark Kirby said in a Friday email to The Banner-Press.

Kirby said the crew made it to the bridge but water and chunks of ice were flowing across Highway 15 by the time they turned around and headed back south.

"If it was not for a Nebraska Department of Roads truck that had a snow blade mounted on the front of it, our crew may have been stranded on the bridge," Kirby said. "One of our linemen took a video of the ride back to the south and you could hear ice chucks slamming into the side of the truck."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

