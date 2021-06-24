Uden takes reins as City of David City attorney

Joanna Uden is settling in nicely.
An attorney at Egr Birkel & Wollmer PC, Uden officially took over the role of David City attorney from Jim Egr on May 1.
“The people that I work with at the City and the citizens are really great and welcoming,” Uden said.
Egr served as the City of David City's attorney for a number of years. Although he has left that position, he continues to practice law.
“We are really appreciative of Jim and his 25-plus years of service to the City of David City. He did a great job,” City Administrator Clayton Keller said. “And we are very excited to have Joanna as our city attorney, and we are excited to see the things that she does for us.”
Uden, 27, came to the position with a measure of familiarity. Keller said the transition has been seamless.
“Especially because he (Egr) started to have Joanna help with things before she was our city attorney officially,” Keller said. “So she was able to get her feet wet, so to speak. Since she took over the title, he has been more of a mentor and helps her when she has questions.”
Uden said she has been helping Egr with David City matters almost since she started with the firm in 2019.
“I started with this office as just a law clerk in April of 2019,” Uden said. “I took the bar in July 2019 and then I was sworn in September 2019.”
So far, Uden said, she’s had a great time serving as the city's attorney.
“At times you can’t find the answer that you need so you just have to make an educated guess,” Uden said. “Other times ... I’m fully confident.”
Of course, Uden said, that’s just what it’s like practicing law.
“Every day, no matter what part of my job I’m doing, there’s something where I’m like, ‘Well, this is the best information I can roll with. So I’m going to have to go with it,'’” Uden said.
Right now, Uden commutes to David City from Wahoo, where she lives with her husband.
“I am from Valparaiso, Nebraska,” Uden said.
But, Uden said, she has family in the area.
“My grandma, actually, is originally from David City. I’ve always liked this community. I have great memories of my childhood and visiting my great-grandma,” Uden said. “I really enjoy supporting the community and I’m excited to have this role where I can really take on an active role in helping the community.”
In other news, David City Building Inspector Mike Payne has resigned from his position. His last day was June 9.
“We loved having Mike as our building inspector and are sad to see him go but we wish him well as he continues his retirement,” Keller said.
Keller said the city is planning to hire someone to fill the job.
“(We are looking for) someone who has experience in construction or inspections in any regard, and with code enforcement,” Keller said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.