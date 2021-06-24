Uden takes reins as City of David City attorney

Joanna Uden is settling in nicely.

An attorney at Egr Birkel & Wollmer PC, Uden officially took over the role of David City attorney from Jim Egr on May 1.

“The people that I work with at the City and the citizens are really great and welcoming,” Uden said.

Egr served as the City of David City's attorney for a number of years. Although he has left that position, he continues to practice law.

“We are really appreciative of Jim and his 25-plus years of service to the City of David City. He did a great job,” City Administrator Clayton Keller said. “And we are very excited to have Joanna as our city attorney, and we are excited to see the things that she does for us.”

Uden, 27, came to the position with a measure of familiarity. Keller said the transition has been seamless.