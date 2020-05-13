Uhrmacher sworn in as clerk magistrate

As Butler County Court’s new clerk magistrate, Deanne Uhrmacher was sworn into office Monday morning.
Formerly the records clerk and court stenographer, Uhrmacher’s new responsibilities include running the County Court office. She will oversee all court operations.
“I started four years ago,” the Rising City native said. “I have always had an interest in law and there was an opportunity here in the court.
“It was a stepping stone.”
Uhrmacher noted that she enjoys the entire process of the court system.
“I like working with the whole justice system, working with the judges and helping defendants,” she said.
Butler County Attorney Julie Reiter has known Uhrmacher since the-now magistrate started working for the County Court office and before that, as their children attended school together. Their offices work closely together as the County Court office accepts Reiter’s filings.
Traffic and misdemeanor cases are handled by county court while felonies are handled in the district court; however, felonies will begin at the county court level.
According to Reiter, the magistrate serves as the judges’ right-hand.
“It’s a very active office and Deanne is more than capable,” Reiter said, noting that the clerk magistrate is technically considered a state employee.
“She’s a very nice person,” Reiter added. “I consider her a coworker and a friend.”
Uhrmacher applied for the position and underwent an interview process with the court’s local judges. Judge C. Jo Petersen conducted the oath of office Monday morning with Uhrmacher’s family and mother-in-law present.
Uhrmacher said she is looking forward to being able to perform weddings as part of her duties. In fact, Monday was also a special day as it was her 24th wedding anniversary.
“I stood there thinking, ‘Twenty-four years ago we said our wedding vows,” Uhrmacher said.
A more formal oath of office ceremony will take place once the COVID-19 pandemic passes, she noted.
Uhrmacher said another employee will be hired to fill her now vacant position of records clerk. The previous clerk magistrate left the role to accept a job in human resources for Butler County.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two sons who are very active with extracurricular activities.
“I like to scrapbook and spend time with my family,” Uhrmacher said.
She plans on staying in her new position as a clerk magistrate for the foreseeable future.
“I’m really excited," she said. "It’ll be a lot of new things to learn but I’m always up for new challenges.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
