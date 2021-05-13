Vacant City of David City Council seat still being filled

Several people have already shown interest in filling the currently-vacant Ward 2 seat on the City Council of David City.

Former City Council of David City President and Ward 2 Member Kevin Hotovy resigned from the council on April 14 after moving out of his ward, leaving a council seat empty.

The process for filling a vacancy on the Council starts with people submitting applications and resumes to Mayor Alan Zavodny, who takes a look at the candidates and recommends one to the council. The council then must vote to approve or deny them.

Any registered voter living in Ward 2 is eligible for the position. Ward 2 takes up the southeastern portion of David City. It encompasses much of the city south of the railroad tracks and east of Nebraska Highway 15.

"A couple people have inquired," Zavodny said. "I would expect that we'll have several and we'll shut (applications) off here fairly soon."

Zavodny said he plans to ask candidates about their ideas, what they want to see accomplished and how they plan to approach the job.