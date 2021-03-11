Vaccine allotment update

"We're using that to help make a dent in our school lists," Barnett said. "We know we have that allocation, we're just not sure when we're going to get any future allocations of the Johnson & Johnson (vaccine)."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the United States. It is a single-dose vaccine, rather than a two-dose vaccine like those developed by Moderna and Pfizer.

Equilibrium has also been restored following sub-zero temperatures that delayed vaccine shipments a week in mid-February.

"I like to think of it as an aftershock. We went through that week where essentially nothing came through and everybody kind of zeroed out their inventories. And then the last week (of February) all of it came rushing back very quickly," Barnett said.

Barnett said the schedule for vaccine shipments seems to have returned to normal, with Four Corners having received its second dose allotment on March 4, to be used during the second week of March.