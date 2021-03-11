Vaccine allotment update

Butler County Health Care Center and Four Corners Health Department received an influx of additional COVID-19 vaccines following weather-delayed shipments. In February, it was announced the health department would be receiving 100 fewer doses in its weekly vaccine allotment.
Four Corners, and in turn the Butler County Health Care Center, receives a shipment of vaccine doses once a week.
Four Corners has been receiving several hundred doses of vaccine each week to be shared among Polk, Seward, York and Butler Counties. Last month, word came down that the health department's allotment would be dropping from 800 to 700 doses, but that change didn't last.
"We had been at 800 a number of weeks, dropped down the 700, last week we got 900 and this week we're back down to 800," Four Corners Emergency Response Coordinator Thomas Barnett said during a March 4 Butler County COVID-19 Zoom call update with other public officials.
The most consistent thing about the Four Corners vaccine allotment, Barnett said, has been its inconsistency.
"When we talk about the allocation for Four Corners being 700, 800, 900, whatever, we always get 100 of that directly shipped to us. Seward gets 100, York gets 100 and then they divide the rest of it," Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) CEO Don Naiberk said.
Four Corners usually ends up sending Butler County another 40 to 70 doses, on top of the 100 that are shipped directly to BCHCC.
"It changes every week, almost," Naiberk said. "It really depends on how much vaccine they get. We get notified usually two days before it ships and that's when we know."
Naiberk said the state changes Four Corners' vaccine allocation.
"They dropped it (at the end of February) because they thought they weren't going to have as much and then the state increased it. It's a week-to-week thing," Naiberk said.
BCHCC is now receiving an additional 100 doses each week, thanks to a partnership with a local pharmacy, bringing it to roughly 250 or 260 doses weekly.
David City Discount Pharmacy, 422 N. Fifth St. in David City, was approved for the additional doses of vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The pharmacy is administering the doses through BCHCC's previously-established vaccine clinics.
All told, Naiberk said BCHCC expects to receive at least 250 doses of vaccine each week for the next several weeks.
Four Corners also received 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that the Food and Drug Administration cleared for emergency use at the end of February.
"We're using that to help make a dent in our school lists," Barnett said. "We know we have that allocation, we're just not sure when we're going to get any future allocations of the Johnson & Johnson (vaccine)."
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the United States. It is a single-dose vaccine, rather than a two-dose vaccine like those developed by Moderna and Pfizer.
Equilibrium has also been restored following sub-zero temperatures that delayed vaccine shipments a week in mid-February.
"I like to think of it as an aftershock. We went through that week where essentially nothing came through and everybody kind of zeroed out their inventories. And then the last week (of February) all of it came rushing back very quickly," Barnett said.
Barnett said the schedule for vaccine shipments seems to have returned to normal, with Four Corners having received its second dose allotment on March 4, to be used during the second week of March.
"The problem is that when those doses came in all at once, it made it difficult for everybody to play catch up and get all of those calls made in that short amount of time and get all those schedules done," Barnett said. "People are still playing catch up in that sense, of getting everything scheduled and getting everything through, but as far as deliveries, they should be back on track."