Vaccine clinic relocates to Butler County Event Center

Smiles were obvious underneath masks at the largest vaccine clinic in David City to date.
Approximately 270 people were vaccinated at the Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) vaccine clinic at the Butler County Event Center, 62 L St. in David City, on March 4.
David City resident Lynda Bernt was among the 270 people who attended the clinic throughout the day to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Bernt, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (commonly known as COPD), had been eagerly awaiting her vaccine for many months.
"It's a relief," Bernt said. "...(My doctor) said it would not be good if I got COVID."
Bernt has not been able to meet with friends as regularly since COVID-19 hit the area almost a year ago.
"I don't mind staying at home but I was extra cautious. I had things delivered rather than going to the store," Bernt said. "I've had to do telehealth. … Everybody has just been great."
Even so, Bernt said it has been a scary time.
"I've had friends whose whole family comes down with it at the same time even yet they've never been anywhere," Bernt said.
Now, Bernt said, she knows that if she does get COVID-19 she is protected.
Rebecca Perry and Candi DeWispelare, some of the people from BCHCC helping out at the March 4 vaccine clinic, said everyone walking through the door has been happy to receive the vaccine.
National Guard Sgt. 1st Class John Carothers made a similar observation, adding that it has been an honor to aid in the vaccination efforts.
"This is undoubtedly saving people's lives. We'll never know a specific number but some of these people — three months from now, six months from now — would likely have contracted COVID-19," Carothers said. "We're all working together within our own roles to help. All the medical personnel have just been wonderful. It's my honor and my privilege to even be involved."
Carothers, with the 1075th Transportation Company, said his team has been helping with vaccine efforts in the Four Corners area since January.
BCHCC CEO Don Naiberk said the National Guard members have been a huge help, especially with making calls to schedule vaccine appointments, which is very time-consuming.
"We've been blessed that the National Guard sends us soldiers a couple times a week to make phone calls. We have our own staff making calls every day. There's at least one staff member working on it eight hours a day," Naiberk said.
A few people are still declining to take the vaccine, Naiberk said, but those who want it are really happy to hear from BCHCC.
"And then these clinics have just been great. People are excited, they're so happy they're finally getting the vaccine," Naiberk said. "...It's really rewarding for the staff to see that because we've dealt with a lot of not-so-good things over the last several months."
Naiberk said they are on track to finish vaccinating Butler County residents ages 65 and older by the end of March.
BCHCC has been steadily working its way through a list of 2,200 people in that age range in Butler County, from oldest to youngest. As of the March 4 vaccine clinic, Naiberk said BCHCC was contacting people born in 1949.
Naiberk thanked people for their continued patience as BCHCC makes its way through the list.
Naiberk said the hospital hoped to vaccinate another 300 people the second week in March and then will taper back down to roughly 250 or 260 vaccinations per week.
A week before the March 4 clinic, BCHCC vaccinated 150 people.
The vaccine clinics will be much larger going forward thanks to a partnership with David City Discount Pharmacy, which is receiving 100 additional doses each week through a federal program.
BCHCC has moved out to the Butler County Event Center to hold the larger clinics.
"If you received your first shot at the hospital, you would come back to the hospital for your second shot. But if you are coming for your first shot, you will come to the event center for both your first and second shot," Naiberk said.
Meanwhile, Naiberk said BCHCC and Four Corners have finished up vaccinating Butler County essential workers.
"We think we've gotten everybody we can do to this point," Naiberk said.
Naiberk said Four Corners and the BCHCC will be working together to get teachers vaccinated.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.