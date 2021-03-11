Vaccine clinic relocates to Butler County Event Center

"And then these clinics have just been great. People are excited, they're so happy they're finally getting the vaccine," Naiberk said. "...It's really rewarding for the staff to see that because we've dealt with a lot of not-so-good things over the last several months."

Naiberk said they are on track to finish vaccinating Butler County residents ages 65 and older by the end of March.

BCHCC has been steadily working its way through a list of 2,200 people in that age range in Butler County, from oldest to youngest. As of the March 4 vaccine clinic, Naiberk said BCHCC was contacting people born in 1949.

Naiberk thanked people for their continued patience as BCHCC makes its way through the list.

Naiberk said the hospital hoped to vaccinate another 300 people the second week in March and then will taper back down to roughly 250 or 260 vaccinations per week.

A week before the March 4 clinic, BCHCC vaccinated 150 people.

The vaccine clinics will be much larger going forward thanks to a partnership with David City Discount Pharmacy, which is receiving 100 additional doses each week through a federal program.

BCHCC has moved out to the Butler County Event Center to hold the larger clinics.