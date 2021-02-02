Vaccine interest grows in Butler County

Interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is growing in Butler County.
“We have definitely seen that the longer we go, the more people want it,” Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) CEO Don Naiberk said during a public Butler County COVID-19 briefing over Zoom on Jan. 21.
On the Zoom call, Naiberk said interest has also grown among local health care workers. An initial survey of BCHCC staff showed 60% wanted the vaccine.
“And I think now we've got close to 80% of our staff who have received it,” Naiberk said during the call.
He said people ages 65 and older are particularly interested in getting the vaccine.
“We can all smell freedom,” Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall said on the Jan. 21 call.
Naiberk said BCHCC gets 50 or more phone calls a day from people wanting to get vaccinated.
"People walk into the building any door they can get in to see if they can get a vaccine today or when they're going to be able to get a vaccine," Naiberk said.
Naiberk said BCHCC has been referring those people to Four Corners.
The state of Nebraska has created an online portal for people to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination across the state.
Previously, Four Corners and BCHCC were compiling their own vaccine waiting lists.
Going forward, everyone younger than age 65 should sign up using the new Nebraska portal at vaccinate.ne.gov, McDougall said in a Jan. 29 email to The Banner-Press.
"We will continue for the time being to use our Four Corners survey (like in past weeks) to have all the 65+ people register who want a vaccine. This will continue to be the way we develop our waiting list for the 65+ group," McDougall said in the email.
Across Nebraska, health departments, hospitals and local clinics are helping administer COVID-19 vaccines. The state has a plan to distribute and administer the vaccines in phases.
Phase one of the plan is broken into three sections — 1A, 1B and 1C — to ensure those who need the vaccine the most get it first.
Phase 1A covers healthcare personnel and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Phase 1B moves on to vaccinating people ages 65 and older, people 18 and older with certain high-risk medical conditions, first responders and educators. This phase also includes members of critical infrastructure groups such as homeless shelter staff and utility, corrections, funereal, grocery, food processing, transportation and postal service employees.
Vulnerable populations, like those who are disabled or in congregate living situations, will be vaccinated in phase 1C.
Some essential workers may get vaccinated earlier, though.
"When we give vaccines, we know we're going to have about 10 doses per vial," Naiberk said during the Jan. 21 Zoom call. "Sometimes we get nine doses per vial, sometime we get 11 or 12 doses per vial. At the end of a day we may have six or eight extra doses."
After they open a vial for use, Naiberk said, they have six hours to use the doses inside. For that reason, leftover or extra doses at the end of a day must be administered quickly.
"It's going to be really hard to give somebody who's 90 an hour's notice to come get a vaccine," Naiberk said.
In those cases, some doses may be used for essential workers who can arrive on very short notice. Local public officials are working with the hospital to coordinate those people on standby lists to make sure doses of vaccine are not wasted.
