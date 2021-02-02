Vaccine interest grows in Butler County

Phase 1A covers healthcare personnel and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B moves on to vaccinating people ages 65 and older, people 18 and older with certain high-risk medical conditions, first responders and educators. This phase also includes members of critical infrastructure groups such as homeless shelter staff and utility, corrections, funereal, grocery, food processing, transportation and postal service employees.

Vulnerable populations, like those who are disabled or in congregate living situations, will be vaccinated in phase 1C.

Some essential workers may get vaccinated earlier, though.

"When we give vaccines, we know we're going to have about 10 doses per vial," Naiberk said during the Jan. 21 Zoom call. "Sometimes we get nine doses per vial, sometime we get 11 or 12 doses per vial. At the end of a day we may have six or eight extra doses."

After they open a vial for use, Naiberk said, they have six hours to use the doses inside. For that reason, leftover or extra doses at the end of a day must be administered quickly.