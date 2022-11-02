Veterans Day programs being held in Butler County

There will be plenty of ways to honor those who served our country during Veterans Day programs held at schools in Butler County.

In David City, both school districts hold programs.

Aquinas Catholic Schools will be having its program at 8:10 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the middle school/high school. The keynote presentation will be on the identification through DNA of a soldier missing in action from World War II.

David City Public Schools will not have classes on Nov. 11, so its program will be held at the high school on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

The David City VFW and American Legion auxiliaries will be holding its annual veterans lunch on Nov. 11 at the Senior Center, 592 D St., following the conclusion of the Veterans Day program at the school, at about noon. It is open to any veteran.

“The auxiliary does it because that's what we do, we just try to do as much for the veterans that we can,” VFW Auxiliary President Ann Sabata said. “This is a way of showing appreciation from both the auxiliaries, that's what the auxiliaries are here for. Helping them, letting them know that we stand for them, that we stand behind them.”

Sabata added the lunch also helps encourage camaraderie between the veterans and once they get together, they can share their military services with one another.

“We don't know who's all a veteran because sometimes they don't all join the VFW or the American Legion or they don't all wear caps that say I'm a veteran,” Sabata said. “This is more or less just a way to honor the veterans.”

The American Legion Rejda Post 273 of Brainard will hold a Veterans Day program at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the gym at East Butler Public Schools, 212 S. Madison St. in Brainard. It is held in conjunction with the Legions in Dwight, Prague and Valparaiso.

“It’s just a community event and it’s always well attended,” said Tom Pesek of the Brainard American Legion.

Rejda Post 273, 203 N. Madison St., will have its annual pancake supper from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. that same day.

In Rising City, a program will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Rising City Community Hall, 600 Main St.

The day after Veterans Day, a fundraiser will be held at the David City Elementary School cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the American Legion Post 125 and youth activities.

The Waffleman will be serving all the Belgian waffles you can eat. The cost is $7 per plate, with kids aged 5 years or younger eating for free.

There will be a raffle drawing that day at 4 p.m. at the auditorium south parking lot.

Veterans who were exposed to noise exposure during their service may have hearing damage. The Butler County Health Care Center Audiology Services serves as community care for veterans.

"This means veterans that live one hour or more from the closest VA are able to come to our clinic for services, and the VA will cover the cost of those services and supplies," said Dr. Kristin Scheele. "This can include hearing tests, new hearing aids, current hearing aid repairs and adjustments, and other general visits."

Those who are already enrolled at the VA just need to fill out paperwork to transfer to the audiology clinic. The clinic can offer contacts and other paths for those who currently are not enrolled at the VA.

The audiology clinic is located at 320 S 10th in David City (across from the hospital) or you can call 402-367-1340.