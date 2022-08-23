Village of Brainard takes action after state auditor letter

The Village of Brainard has taken action to fix a longtime mistake in an apparent comingling of public and nonpublic funds pointed out by the state auditor’s office.

In a letter addressed to the village dated Aug. 4, the auditor’s office noted that funds generated from emergency medical services (EMS) received by the Brainard Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department through use of the village’s ambulance service are considered municipal funds.

Between November 2019 and September 2021, the fire department received funds from Quick Med (which handles billings and collections for EMS services), the State of Nebraska and other entities which were deposited into the fire department’s checking account without oversight or control by the village, the letter states.

“Due to this ongoing lack of control, the Village was unable to gain access to the Department’s bank accounts to provide the APA (Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts) with information regarding the activity therein. Therefore, the APA requested the Department’s bank statements from the Fire Chief,” the letter states, noting that the APA received the deposit and withdraw activity from the checking account.

The auditors found that though the fire department uses separate accounts in its accounting system to record funds from different sources, the accounts were not set up to allow for proper tracking of the department’s expenditures, meaning the funding sources were comingled.

This problem had been previously reported in the village’s 2021 audit report completed by Lengemann and Associates, the letter states.

Village officials further discussed the topic and a solution during a village board meeting held Aug. 15.

“The checking account is not a violation of state statute. The violation of state statute is that there are public funds going into that checking account,” Fire Chief John Bongers said. “The primary problem is that it's supposed to have village oversight, so there's no argument to that point. The other issue with it is, is that we buy alcohol for our street dance. There's a state statute that I was not aware of that says you cannot use public funds to buy alcohol.”

The purchase of alcohol had also been mentioned in the letter.

Bongers added the main action needed is the EMS funds need to go to the Village of Brainard.

“The state auditor, the way they look at the funds is that the minute you have public funds in there and nonpublic funds in there, it all becomes public funds,” Bongers said. “So that's what they're looking at. When we ran the grant money through the checking account, that's public funds. Now we've got it all spelled out, I can show you every penny of that grant funds went to. It's all in a notebook in the fire hall and everything like that.”

Bongers said that upon looking into the matter, they cannot put the village’s name on the checking account in question. The bank would require that account’s closure because the employer identification number on the account would need to be changed, he added.

Bongers suggestion was to keep the fire department’s checking account the way it is and run EMS billing through the village’s account.

Bongers noted that the separation of funds should have taken place several years ago. It had been taking place this way for several decades, he added.

Clerk and Treasurer Carla Sander noted that the issue should have been fixed a year-and-a-half ago when pointed out by an attorney but Bongers had failed to follow through with that.

Sander also questioned Bongers being the one to sign fire department checks, to which Bongers responded that was inaccurate.

“The president and the treasurer sign the checks, but I can sign in their absence if they're not there,” Bongers said. “I'm on the account. But I overview the account and make sure that the funds are going where they need to be and what they do with it. But I can't just go and write a check and do it either. I got to have one of those other two sign it.”

Sander also inquired after a check made to Bongers for $1,890.90 and asked for a recipient. Bongers said he knows it was a reimbursement for the fire hall.

“We have never received a receipt for expenditures on this public money. We've never received anything from the fire department as for the expenditures that you're expending,” Sander said.

Bongers said he gave that information in 2019 when he provided a five-year report on profit and loss of income and expenditures of the fire department and it’s available on a spreadsheet provided at each annual meeting.

Additionally, Sander asked about an apparent credit card use by the fire department, but it was noted that it was the village’s card that is used to purchase fuel. Sander asked for recipients for gas the fire department purchases and that the recipients are marked with what vehicle that gas goes towards.

Bongers said the fire department started doing that five years ago and the recipients are attached to the bill.

After discussion, officials realized that the billing statement has been sent to the village instead of the fire department for the past several months and those recipients had not been submitted because the fire department was waiting for the bill to attach the recipients to.

At one point, Sander addressed her questions on the fire department’s funds.

“I'm just being a watchdog of public funds,” Sander said. “The public needs to know that within the last 10 years public funds have been going out the door and we have no idea what they've been used for.”

Village Board Member Randy Robeson, who was elected pro tem chairman for the meeting in the absence of Joel Vrbka, expressed that a mistake has been made and now officials need to focus on correcting it.

“We're not going backwards. We're changing it and we're going forward,” Robeson said.

A motion was made that any public funds the fire department receives will now go through the Village of Brainard and the fire department will turn in recipients on a monthly basis for Sander to pay. Sander and Bongers are also to write a letter to the state auditor about the corrective action taking place.

Additionally, Bongers will be able to make purchases up to $1,000 for fire department needs and, upon providing a recipient, will be reimbursed.

The motion was approved.

The state auditor’s letter also mentioned that in May 2020, the fire department applied for federal coronavirus money administered by the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, authorized by then-village chairman Eric Hofpar.

However, the letter states, that was done without prior knowledge and formal consent of the other trustees. One month after the commission approved the grant, the board voted to ratify Hofpar’s signature on the grant application after realizing their error.

Additionally, the letter pointed to a lack of documentation of funding from the Mutual Fund Organization. There is an arrangement that the Brainard Rural Fire District receives 20% of the MFO funds, but the village was unable to provide a written, signed agreement. The auditors recommend that proper documentation is maintained for agreements such as this.